Welcome to visit of New Zealand Foreign Minister Jokowi presents Papuan noken bag





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo presented a Papuan Noken bag when he received a visit from New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta at Merdeka Palace on Monday (15/11).

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received an honorary visit from New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta to Merdeka Palace. During the meeting, Jokowi reported on the development progress in Papua. He also expressed his gratitude for New Zealand’s support for Indonesia’s territorial integrity. The Head of State of the Republic of Indonesia stressed that respect for human rights has always been his concern, including in Papua. He added that the development of Papua was his priority. “I am focusing, among other things, on developing infrastructure in Papua so that Papua is connected to other parts of Indonesia, so that the Papuan people experience prosperity,” Jokowi said in his statement on Monday ( 11/15). Read also: Jokowi says he will pay attention to Pacific countries during G20 presidency By way of illustration, a number of massive infrastructure developments have taken place, including the 3,422-kilometer Trans-Papua Highway, the 1,098-kilometer Papuan Border Road and the 1.3-kilometer Youtefa Bridge. Infrastructure development has started since Jokowi’s first administration in 2015. “I really hope New Zealand can understand Papua’s development in a holistic way,” he said. At the end of the meeting, the Seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia presented a souvenir in the form of a noken bag that the President had just bought from his last visit to Papua. Jokowi explained the process of making the bag bought at the Papua market. At the same time, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in her statement that the visit was Mahuta’s first overseas visit as New Zealand’s foreign minister. Read also: Ministry of Finance notes total state assets in 2020 will reach 11,098 trillion rupees According to Retno, Indonesia and New Zealand have enjoyed a comprehensive partnership since 2018. This partnership has become a solid foundation in the two countries’ efforts to continue to strengthen their cooperation, including during the difficult times of the Covid pandemic. 19. “Of course, this partnership is based on the principle of mutual benefit, mutual respect and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Retno. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Publisher: Yudho Winarto

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/terima-kunjungan-menlu-selandia-baru-jokowi-hadiahkan-tas-noken-papua The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos