Lawyer for Israeli couple visits client in Turkish prison: I tried to restore hope

An Israeli lawyer first met one of two Israelis held in a Turkish prison on suspicion of espionage on Monday for photographing the palace of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans in Istanbul last week.

Despite earlier expectations that husband and wife Mordy and Natali Oknin would be released, a Turkish court on Friday extended the couples’ pretrial detention for 20 days, with local authorities saying they suspected the Oknins of spying.

Israel has firmly and formally rejected the allegation that the couple, both Egged bus drivers, are Israeli spies.

As the first Israeli official to be allowed access, lawyer Nir Yaslovitzh described his moving meeting with Mordy Oknin. Yaslovitzh is scheduled to see Oknin’s wife, Natali, on Tuesday.

“Without being too theatrical, the reunion included too many tears for him and me,” Yaslovitzh said in a statement. “I have assured him that I will take him home and I intend to do so.”

“I can confirm that the conditions in which he finds himself are not easy. He was very moved to see someone who speaks Hebrew, ”said the lawyer.

Oknin is being held in Spartan conditions and separated from other prisoners, including his wife, Yaslovitzh said. He added that he intended to see if anything could be done to improve conditions.

Oknin asked “difficult questions” about the duration of the situation, the functioning of the Turkish system and the reasons why he was even under arrest.

Yaslovitzh said he explained the situation as it is and told Oknin that “a whole country is following this story”. He added, “I tried to give him hope and faith.

Earlier today, the Foreign Ministry said Israeli diplomats would be allowed to make a consular visit to the couple. The ministry said the embassy in Ankara and the consulate in Istanbul were trying to find as early as possible for the visit.

Channels 12 and 13 broadcast a hebrew video Monday of the couple who were apparently gunned down shortly before their arrest.

Another Israeli tourist, Ahmed Faroudja, told the network he approached the couple on a street in Istanbul when they heard them speaking Hebrew, explaining that a friend of his was too scared to travel to Turkey. He asked the Oknins to explain why it is safe to visit the country and recorded their response.

“There is nothing to worry about,” Natali said on camera. “It’s fun in Turkey, safe in Turkey, you can speak Hebrew openly. They love us Israelis.

“Come on, everything is fine,” Mordy added.

Opening his meeting of the Yesh Atid party faction in the Knesset on Monday afternoon, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Israel was working tirelessly to secure the couples’ release and called on lawmakers, ministers and the media Israelis to talk about the issue “responsibly” in order to ensure their safety.

Israeli officials believe the next few days will be critical in trying to secure the release of the Oknins, according to TV reports on Sunday. Channels 12 and 13 both quoted officials as saying they believed if the saga was not resolved within the next two or three days the couple could remain in Turkish custody for years.

Turkish authorities on Thursday arrested the couple, residents of Modiin, after photographing Erdogan’s palace and sending the photo to their family. The couple and their family insist they didn’t know it was illegal to do so, and media reported that thousands of tourists – including Israelis – regularly took photos of the palace.

Mordy and Natali Oknin, arrested in Turkey for photographing Erdogan Palace. (courtesy)

Yaslovitzh is set to appeal against prosecutors’ intention to charge them with espionage and the 20-day extension of their pre-trial detention.

Sunday’s reports said diplomatic efforts were being kept under wraps in hopes of not causing an escalation that could then become much more complex to resolve. Authorities hope Turkey will quietly deport the couple, bringing the incident to an end. The delicate diplomacy is further complicated as the two governments do not have ambassadors in their respective countries due to long-standing tensions between Ankara and Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the opening of Sunday’s cabinet meeting that he was working to secure the release of the Oknins.

These are two innocent citizens who accidentally found themselves in a complicated situation, Bennett said.

The arrests came a day after a bill recognizing the Armenian genocide was presented to the Knesset plenum for preliminary discussion. Proposals for similar bills have been submitted dozens of times over the past few years, without moving forward to become law, making them unlikely to be linked to the arrests.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seen during an official state visit to Angola at the presidential palace in Luanda on October 18, 2021 (Osvaldo Silva / AFP)

Nonetheless, there are indications that Turkey does not intend to provoke a more serious feud. Erdogan has not publicly commented on the matter and has made no demands on Israel. Turkish media also paid little attention to the case beyond the initial arrests, with virtually no mention on Sunday, according to Hebrew media.

Israeli tourists vacationing in Turkey told Hebrew media on Sunday that while they don’t notice any particular animosity towards them, they are careful about what they photograph.

However, a Channel 13 reporter was arrested while broadcasting live from Turkey on Oknins. The journalist, Ali Mograbi, was released after about 30 minutes, the outlet said.

Mograbi said it was visible police were following him all day. When he started a live show on the street, they came over and told him to stop. They then took him away and made sure he deleted all the photos he had taken before releasing him and telling him not to leave the hotel, he said.