Report: McConnell feared Trump would withdraw another on Jan.6 during Bidens inauguration

Between 2016 and 2020, the hotel was where GOP lawmakers, business executives with DOJ business, foreign government officials, and anyone looking to kiss the ring knew their money would go far. . Why wouldn’t I stay at the White House hishotelblocks, so I can tell the new president, I love your new hotel! Isn’t it rude to come to your town and say, I’m staying with your competitor? an Asian diplomat told TheWashingtonPost in 2016.

In February, The Washingtonian reported that waiters at the hotel restaurant had to follow a strict seven-step protocol to serve Trumphis Diet Coke; that his table mate’s steak size had to be smaller than his; that mini glass bottles of Heinz ketchup had to be opened in front of [him], taking care to ensure that he could hear the seal making the sound pop; and that a junk food platter had to be available for each Trump visit: Lays Potato Chips (especially sour cream and onion), Milky Way, Snickers, Nature Valley Granola Bars, Tic Tacs, Gummy Bears, Chips Ahoy, Oreos, Nutter Butters, Tootsie Rolls, Chocolate Covered Raisins and Pop-Secret.

Last month, the House Oversight Committee found that despite all the integrated activities, the hotel had lost more than $ 73 million while Trump was in power.

Somewhere else!

Beto ORourke to challenge Abbott for Texas governor next year (Bloomberg)

Republicans gain prominence in the house in 2022 as Gerrymandered cards emerge (The Washington Post)

Pfizer fights to keep its $ 36 billion COVID recipe a secret (Bloomberg)

Recently leaked memo reveals Trump’s plot to turn military into his personal squad (The Washington Post)

Hospital revokes Houston doctors’ privileges for spreading dangerous misinformation about COVID on Twitter (The Washington Post)

He’s mad and he has a vendetta: Cuomo won’t leave New York alone (Politico)

Is the 4-day work week the answer to employee burnout? Most American Workers Say Yes (CNBC)

Elon Musk mocks Bernie Sanders, suggests hell sell more Tesla shares (Bloomberg)

An online dating service targeting Harvard students recently turned out to be an elaborate prank and the brain of an MIT student. (Boston Globe)

Parisians launch final attempt to stop construction of giant 700 million brie skyscraper (Telegraph)

More great stories from Vanity Fair

In major change, NIH admits funding research into at-risk viruses in Wuhan Matt Gaetz has reportedly been screwed six ways since Sunday Joe Biden reaffirms trump status since Jan.6 Are Trump allies finally spreading Jeffrey Epstein’s billionaire friend Leon Black is being investigatedFacebooks reckons with the reality and size issues of the coming metaverseFrom Archive: Robert Durst, The Fugitive HeirNot a subscriber? Join Vanity Fair to receive full access to VF.com and the full online archive now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/11/mitch-mcconnell-donald-trump-joe-biden-inauguration The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos