President Joko Widodo offers Papuan noken to New Zealand Foreign Minister





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo handed over the traditional bag of the Papuan people, the noken, to New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, who was on an honorary visit to Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Monday. President Jokowi also explained the making of new tokens purchased in the Papua market during a working visit on November 13-14, 2021, as information from the press office of the presidential secretariat was received in Jakarta on Monday. On this occasion, the President explained the progress of development in Papua. The President also expressed his gratitude for New Zealand’s support for Indonesia’s territorial integrity. The President underlined that respect for human rights has always been his concern, including in Papua. The development of the province is also President Jokowi’s priority. “I am focusing, among other things, on infrastructure development in Papua so that Papua is connected to other parts of Indonesia so that the Papuan people experience prosperity,” he said. By way of illustration, a number of massive infrastructure developments have taken place, including the 3,422 kilometer Transpapua road, the 1,098 kilometer Papua border road and the 1.3 kilometer Youtefa Bridge. Infrastructure development began during the first period of President Jokowi’s administration. “I really hope New Zealand can understand Papua’s development in a holistic way,” said the president. The President said New Zealand is Indonesia’s important partner in the Pacific region. The President therefore hopes that this partnership will continue to strengthen. “Thank you for New Zealand’s support for the 2nd Pacific Expo which took place virtually,” said the President. The head of state also underlined that Indonesia pays special attention to the Pacific while assuming the presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) in 2022. He said representatives of the Pacific nations will be invited to the G20 summit in October 2022. “At last week’s COP-26 (Conference of the Parties on Climate Change), Indonesia also specifically raised the voices of the small island countries that are members of AIS (Archipelagic and Island State).),” he said. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the visit to Indonesia was Foreign Minister Mahuta’s first visit abroad as New Zealand’s foreign minister. According to Foreign Minister Retno, Indonesia and New Zealand have enjoyed a comprehensive partnership since 2018. This partnership has become a solid foundation in the two countries’ efforts to continue to strengthen their cooperation, including during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Of course, this partnership is based on the principle of mutual benefit, mutual respect and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Retno.

