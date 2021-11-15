Corey Lewandowski said Trump knew the election was over but wanted to sow the seeds of doubt: book





Corey Lewandowski said Trump knew the election was over but wanted to cast doubt on the results. “He just wants to create enough doubt” that he can say “he hasn’t lost,” Lewandowski said. The comments are in the next book by ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl. Loading Something is loading.

We are really sorry! We encountered a system failure and were unable to take your email this time.

Thank you for signing up!

Corey Lewandowski, who served as campaign manager for former President Donald Trump in 2016, said Trump knew the 2020 election was over when major news networks projected his downfall, but wanted to cast doubt on them. results so he can say “he didn’t lose,” according to a new book from ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl.

Lewandowski, who was also a Trump aide in 2020, made the comments during a phone call with Karl just days after President Joe Biden was declared the election winner last November. Trump had not conceded and continued to claim without merit that the election was stolen from him. Karl asked Lewandowski what he thought of the situation.

“He knows it’s over,” Lewandowski told Karl of Trump. “He just wants to create enough doubts about Biden’s victory that when he leaves he can say he didn’t lose and was stolen from him.”

The conversation is reported in Karl’s upcoming book, “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show,” which comes out Tuesday. Insider got a first copy of the book.

In the months leading up to Election Day, Trump repeatedly claimed without evidence that postal voting would lead to fraud. Election officials and experts dismissed the statements as disinformation, and millions of Americans voted safely by mail in the 2020 election.

After Trump’s defeat, he elevated conspiracy theories that the election was “stolen” and “rigged” against him due to widespread electoral fraud. Election officials again said the claims were false and there was no evidence of fraud. Trump’s Department of Homeland Security said the election “was the safest in American history.”

Yet Trump continued to spread lies about the election. In December 2020, a Gallup poll found that only 17% of Republicans said the information about Biden’s victory was accurate.

Trump acknowledged that a new administration would be inaugurated in a farewell speech he gave the day before he left the White House, but he has not officially conceded or admitted losing the election.

Today, more than a year after the election, Trump continues to hang on to that narrative and several recent polls have shown that a majority of Republicans still believe the election was stolen from him.

Most Republicans said they did not trust the country’s elections, according to an NPR poll in November.

Lewandowski did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/corey-lewandowski-trump-lost-election-sow-doubt-book-2021-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos