Low expectations ahead of Biden-Xi virtual meeting

The White House has said President Joe Biden will hold direct and frank discussions with his Chinese counterpart on a range of issues when the leaders meet virtually Monday night in their first presidential engagement.

Press secretary Jen Psaki joked that although Biden had already met President Xi Jinping in person while they were both vice-presidents, “he still doesn’t consider him an old friend.” But, she said, their story means Biden can speak openly with the leader of the nation he sees as America’s main adversary.

“The president believes he is capable of having frank discussions with President Xi, someone with whom he can directly address the areas of concern to us, be it security issues, economic issues, human rights and he certainly will… tonight during the call, ”she said.

“But he will also be looking for areas where we can work together and where there are areas where there is a cohesive opportunity to move forward.”

A senior administration official told reporters in the background on Sunday that “this meeting is about our continued efforts to run the competition responsibly, not agreeing on a specific deliverable or outcome.”

When asked, Psaki did not say whether Biden would mention Beijing’s decision to test a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August.

This is one of the many thorny issues the two leaders will face during this virtual meeting. The United States sees China as its strategic competitor, with Beijing seeking to increase its military and economic influence in the world. The two are involved in diplomatic, legal, technological and economic disputes which are volatile and subject to escalation. There have been clashes over intellectual property and tariffs as well as regional hot spots that could escalate into armed conflict, especially in the Taiwan Strait and in the South China and East China Seas.

Biden is expected to raise human rights concerns, including Beijing’s use of forced labor in its supply chain.

“We believe these are differences that we need to address directly and not somehow put aside as I think China would often like to do,” the senior administration official said in response. to the question of VOA.

The official called the meeting a way to build “common sense safeguards to avoid miscalculations or misunderstandings,” in other words, to prevent the already tense rivalry from escalating into all-out war.

“Our two countries are in fundamentally different places from each other than we have been in the past,” the official said.

Many observers share the pessimism.

“This is not the Sunnylands summit,” said Patrick Cronin, chairman of Asia-Pacific security at the Hudson Institute, referring to the 2013 meeting between then-President Barack Obama and Xi, in a retreat center in California, which put the United States and China on a more solid basis for bilateral relations and paved the way for nuclear diplomacy with North Korea. “The relationship has changed, it’s more precarious, it’s more strained,” Cronin said.

While both sides wish to avoid conflict, neither seems willing to back down on what it sees as core values ​​and interests and many of them are simply incompatible.

“There is no evidence that either of the leaders fundamentally reconsidered their interest, their goals, their strategy,” said Robert Daly, director of the Kissinger Institute at the Wilson Center on China and the United Nations. United States. “So leaders are looking for some kind of formula that meets everyone’s minimum goals and that will allow them to try to manage this competition, rather than seeing it escalate into conflict.”

Historian Jeremi Suri of the University of Texas at Austin observed that the particular logistics of a virtual meeting could have an impact.

“This could be the wave of the future, where one party does not have to concede that ‘I will go to your home court’,” Suri said. “But instead, they’re both on their own turf. So I think that was actually a really good first step, where both rulers can feel they are in control, where both rulers can feel that they are in control. ‘They are the boss at the same time, and the two leaders can say that they are not making any concessions, even where they meet. ”

Washington and Beijing got a positive small step ahead of the meeting. At the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland earlier this month, the world’s two biggest CO2 emitters unexpectedly announced that they would work together to reduce emissions and meet regularly to cope to the climate crisis.

Internal pressures

Biden and Xi both face strong domestic pressures that are pushing them into a more controversial relationship. A Pew Research poll shows that 67% of Americans have cold feelings towards China on a sentiment thermometer, rating the country under 50 on a scale of 0 to 100. Only 46% said the same in 2018.

With inflation soaring, 70% of Americans say the economy is in bad shape and their approval for Bidens’ overall performance has fallen to 41% and its overall management of the economy to 39%, according to one. recent Washington Post ABC News poll.

These numbers are worrying signs ahead of the congressional midterm elections in 2022, where Biden and his Democratic Party risk losing their slim majority in the Senate and House of Representatives.

No matter what he does about China, Republicans will try to label him as gentle on China and calming, and so he needs to watch that, Daly said.

Meanwhile, Xi continues to consolidate his power. Last week, the Chinese Communist Party elevated Xis’ status to revered leader Mao Zedong and said his leadership was key to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, paving the way for a third term and possibly Longer.

Xi Jinping has just been crowned a living historical figure, he won’t back down and suddenly start making big concessions, Cronin said.

A recent Chicago Council on Global Affairs Survey found that 58% of Americans say trade between the two nations further weakens US national security, a huge jump from the 33% who felt the same in 2019

The same poll shows that 40% of Americans say China is economically stronger than the United States, with most respondents in favor of increasing tariffs on products imported from China and significantly reducing trade between them. two countries.





Olympic Games

Aside from the myriad points of tension in the Biden-Xi virtual reunion, another thorny topic is the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The White House declined to say whether Biden would accept a personal invitation, which could be extended by Xi during his meeting on Monday. Activists called for a boycott of what they called the Genocide Games, citing human rights violations committed by China against Uyghurs and other minorities.

Psaki did not say whether the two will discuss the Games, noting that it depends on Xi.

“We don’t know whether he will or not,” she said. “And we’ll let them preview it.”

The White House said Biden and Xi will speak through interpreters and the meeting is expected to last for several hours.

Paris Huang and Nike Ching of VOA contributed to this report.