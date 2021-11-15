Ignored by Congress, tribals are now partners in India’s development: PM Modi: The Tribune India

Bhopal, November 15

Addressing the tribes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised their contribution to Indian culture through the ages and said Lord Ram had drawn inspiration from them during his exile as he criticized Congress for “neglecting” adivasis during her previous period.

The tribals are now partners in the country’s development and benefit from various social protection programs launched by the BJP-led government, he said.

The Prime Minister also announced that now Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, the birthday of revered tribal icon Birsa Munda, will be celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti, Sardar Patel Jayanti and Ambedkar Jayanti.

“When we talk about the tribal contribution, some people worry. They do not believe in the immense contribution of tribes to Indian culture. Their contribution had not been explained to the compatriots. People have been kept in the dark, ”Modi said, addressing a mega tribal gathering held here in Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

“Those who ran governments in the past did not prioritize them. The 10 percent of the country’s (tribal) population has been neglected, ”he said, attacking Congress without naming the party.

“The tribes have not received their due from previous governments and have been deprived of basic facilities,” he said.

Drawing on history and referring to the Ramayana period, the prime minister said Lord Ram drew inspiration from tribal life when he was in exile and stayed inside the forests.

“The time spent with the tribes had a huge impact and made a prince the most perfect man. Lord Ram drew inspiration from all aspects of the life of the forest dwellers, ”said Modi.

Development is now taking place in 100 ambitious districts that fell behind during previous (congressional) regimes, Modi said.

Modi said that India celebrated the first Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas after independence, adding the art and culture of the tribes, and their contribution to the struggle for freedom and nation-building is remembered with pride.

The country cannot forget the bravery of Queen Gond Durgawati or the sacrifice of Rani Kamlapati, he said.

“Previous regimes have committed a crime by ignoring tribal icons and their contribution. The tribal society’s contribution was not communicated to the country and even if it was communicated, very limited information was provided, ”Modi said.

The prime minister said he was moved when Padma Shri recipients working for the tribes came barefoot to the awards ceremony in New Delhi.

“The indigenous community has never lacked talent, but unfortunately previous governments did not give them an opportunity,” he said.

Modi said that now the tribes, along with the rest of India, are reaping the benefits of different welfare regimes.

They are partners in the country’s development and their well-being is a top priority for the government, he said.

The prime minister praised the tribes for their large-scale participation in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign and called on others to learn for them.

Modi praised Birsa Munda, Rani Kamalapati and other tribal heroes.

The Prime Minister recalled how members of the Bhil tribe helped King Rajput Maharana Pratap.

Veer Maharana Pratap’s struggle cannot be imagined without the courageous Bhil tribe who fought side by side and made sacrifices, Modi said.

“We owe a lot to the indigenous peoples,” he added.

He said that without the participation of the Adivasis, the development of India was not possible and that the forest laws maintained had been changed for the benefit of the tribes.

The prime minister said products made by people are being marketed online to make them economically strong.

“These products were now sold on the international market,” he said and listed the ongoing programs for the tribal uprising.

On this occasion, Modi launched several initiatives for the welfare of the janjatiya community, including the “Ration Aapke Gram” program in Madhya Pradesh.

The program aims to provide monthly PDS ration quota to janjatiya community beneficiaries in their own villages, so that they do not have to go to the Fair Price Shop to collect their ration.

Modi also handed out genetic counseling cards to beneficiaries, marking the launch of the Madhya Pradesh sickle cell disease (hemoglobinopathy) mission.

The mission was developed to screen and care for patients suffering from sickle cell anemia, thalassemia and other hemoglobinopathies and to raise public awareness of these diseases, the impact of which is perceived to be deeper on the janjatiya community of Madhya. Pradesh.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for 50 Eklavya model boarding schools in various states and UTs including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

At the event, Modi paid rich tributes to renowned historian and award winner Padma Vibhushan Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, popularly known as Babasaheb Purandare, who died in a Pune hospital after a brief illness on Monday.

“The historians of the country will long remember Babasaheb Purandare. He has passed away … Babasaheb’s contribution in delivering the story of Chhatrapati Shivraji to the commoners was invaluable. The government of Madhya Pradesh gave him the Kalidas Samman, ”Modi said. PTI