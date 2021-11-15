Indonesia’s unique grip on Jokowi’s custom motorcycle





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the Mandalika circuit on Friday (12/11/2021) as the venue for the next WorldSBK and MotoGP events. Not just a ceremony, Jokowi also tested the asphalt track of the circuit while riding his custom bike. This green colored custom motorcycle is based on the Kawasaki W175 which was worked by Katros Garage. On custom motorcycle handlebars are installed hand shake teamwork Hayaidesu Indonesia and Katros Garage which was called Indonesia Satu. Can be said, hand shake This is exclusively owned by the number one person in Indonesia. Also Read: New Cheap MPVs From GIIAS, Prices Under Rs300 Million “We are from Hayaidesu Indonesia like Mark Originally from Indonesia and 100 percent of the production house in Indonesia, feel very honored and goosebumps knowing that hand shake Our collaboration with Katros Garage which is called ‘Indonesia Satu’ is used by President Joko Widodo “, said Wariga Mayekta, founder Hayaidesu Indonesia, in his written statement. Hayaidesu Handle Indonesia A collaboration of Hayaidesu and Katros Garage installed on a custom motorcycle belonging to President Joko Widodo Handle Indonesia A collaboration of Hayaidesu and Katros Garage installed on a custom motorcycle belonging to President Joko Widodo Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail “It is a very special honor for us as Mark local is used by the number one person in our country. “I hope this can be a spirit and motivation for all MSMEs in Indonesia so that they can continue working,” he continued. Hand shake Indonesia Satu is available in 3 color choices, namely black, red and a limited edition red and white variant. TO hand shake installed on the handlebars of Jokowi’s custom motorcycle is a black variant. Also Read: The Story Behind The Creation Of The Latest Daihatsu Xenia Design Hayaidesu Indonesia’s collaboration work with Katros Garage includes 3 basic design elements namely Parang Batik, Bamboo Weaving Motif & Indonesian Map. Parang Batik’s philosophy is to always be ready to meet all the challenges of life. The woven bamboo pattern has a philosophy which means strong and tight. Map of Indonesia to describe all the Indonesian people. And Supparto Indonesian President Joko Widodo directly tested the asphalt at the Mandalika circuit on Friday (11/12/2021). Indonesian President Joko Widodo directly tested the asphalt at the Mandalika circuit on Friday (11/12/2021). When all the elements are in place, then hand shake This means that the Indonesian people are closely and strongly united and always ready to take on any challenges that come their way. This meaning is further reinforced by the words “Indonesia united in hand”. Also Read: Here Is The Latest Avanza Exterior, Bigger And Sleeker We hope that with this collaborative product, Hayaidesu and Katros Garage will be able to make today’s young generation more united and inflexible. In addition, this product was launched in commemoration of the Youth Pledge on October 28th. Hand shake Indonesia Satu is only sold in e-commerce, at Toko Hayaidesu Indonesia and Katros Garage, with a normal price of IDR 295,000. Thanks to the existing discount, the price is IDR 147,500. Get Updates choice news and latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.

