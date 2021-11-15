Erdogan’s veneer of respect hides blatant anti-Semitism – opinion

In Turkey, you can go to jail for calling someone Jewish. Earlier this month, a Turkish court sentenced a man to ten months in prison, which the judge later commuted to a $ 700 fine, for a 2020 Facebook post in which he called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “Jew disguising himself as a Muslim.” The accused’s lawyer said the word “Jew” was not an insult, but the judge appeared to agree with Erdogan’s lawyer, who said called the word offensive “for the honor, dignity and reputation of the president”.

This particular disagreement among anti-Semites helps explain both the precarious state of the declining Jewish community in Turkey as well as the hot and cold ties between Turkey and Israel. Sometimes Erdogan and his detractors find it convenient to pretend that they only have the greatest respect for another people in the book, but their visceral anti-Semitism is clearly visible behind that veneer.

This is not the first time Erdogan has become the target of anti-Semitic critics who claim the Turkish leader is a crypto-Jew. In 2007, an ultra-nationalist author went so far as to publish The children of Moses, an entire book of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on Erdogan, which he insisted was Jewish. It’s a testament to Turkey’s toxic anti-Semitic climate – worse than Iran’s according to cross-cultural investigations by the Anti-Defamation League – that Erdogan has become a victim and not just a perpetrator of anti-Semitic attacks.

cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);});

if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“/ jpost-tech /”)! = – 1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”; var script = document.createElement (‘script’); script.src = “https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js”; script.setAttribute (‘data-widget-id’, ‘616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0’); document.getElementsByClassName (‘divVidazoo’)[0].appendChild (script); } else if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“/ israel-news /”)! = -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf (“/ omg /”)! = -1 || window.location. pathname.indexOf (“/ food-recipes /”)! = -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf (“/ science /”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”; var script = document.createElement (‘script’); script.src = “https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js”; script.setAttribute (‘data-widget-id’, ’60fd6becf6393400049e6535′); document.getElementsByClassName (‘divVidazoo’)[0].appendChild (script); } else if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“/ health-and-wellness /”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”; var script = document.createElement (‘script’); script.src = “https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js”; script.setAttribute (‘pubname’, ‘jpostcom’); script.setAttribute (‘widgetname’, ‘0011r00001lcD1i_12246’); document.getElementsByClassName (‘divAnyClip’)[0].appendChild (script);}

Since the rise to power of his Islamist Justice and Development Party (AKP) in 2002, Erdogan has moved away from the overt anti-Semitism of his early career. In the 1970s, as a youth leader in Turkey’s main Islamist political party, Erdogan openly propagated anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. He even directed and performed in a play called Mason-Communist-Jew, in which a Jewish agitator poses as a Muslim Turk to incite workers against a factory owner. In the play, a deeply Muslim character recites the moral of the story: “All evil regimes are Jewish inventions! It should come as no surprise that Erdogan’s anti-Semitic critics suspect him of having a Semitic pedigree!

ONCE IN power, Erdogan switched to using anti-Semitic dog whistles so he could have plausible deniability in the face of charges of anti-Semitism. In the wake of the nationwide protests that rocked Turkey in 2013, Erdogan hinted at a treacherous “interest rate lobby” working behind the scenes, an unmistakable reference to the global Jewish community. The following year, the Turkish leader shouted at a protester he called an “Israeli hacker”. Also in 2014, Erdogan first mentioned the so-called “mastermind” that conspires against Turkey. A documentary on a pro-AKP channel has since revealed that the brain is a millennial Jewish conspiracy to rule the world.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media after attending Friday prayers at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 7, 2020 (Credit: REUTERS / MURAD SEZER / FILE PHOTO)

Sometimes Erdogan slips and uses crude anti-Semitic stereotypes. Earlier this year he attacked Israel saying, “They are murderers, to the point that they kill children as young as five or six. They are only satisfied by sucking their blood. The US State Department and the bipartisan House Anti-Semitism Task Force condemned Erdogan, with Erdogan calling his statements “tantamount to bloody libel against the Jewish people.”

Erdogan, however, also devotes a great deal of effort to thwarting accusations of anti-Semitism and demonstrating his tolerance towards the Jewish community. Over the years, the Turkish president has held high-profile meetings with Jewish leaders in Ankara, London, New York and Washington. However, these meetings do not always have the desired effect. In 2016, when Erdogan met with Jewish leaders in Washington, a Haaretz One contributor asked, “Is Erdogan trying to co-opt American Jewish leaders to whitewash his reputation?” “

In London, Erdogan did not meet with genuine leaders of the British Jewish community. Rather, it has hosted Neturei Karta, a fringe group of anti-Zionist Jews that Iranian leaders often meet, hoping in vain to dispel accusations of anti-Semitism. It did not work any better for Erdogan than it did for the regime in Tehran.

AMONG ALL the clumsy attempts by the Erdogan government to shield itself from accusations of anti-Semitism, the price goes to the fiasco that took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly this year. When Erdogan failed to secure an appointment with prominent American Jewish groups, the Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC), a Turkish-American organization closely linked to Erdogan’s government, announced on 21 September the co-signing of a joint declaration with Orthodox Jews. Chamber of Commerce (OJC), a small initiative based in New Jersey and New York, supporting the Abraham Accords and against the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign. Turkey’s deputy foreign minister joined the two organizations in posing with the statement, although Ankara echoed Tehran last year in criticizing the Abrahamic accords and which the Turkish government also sponsored, in June, a symposium devoted to the promotion of BDS and the delegitimization of the Jewish state, an event organized by a condemned conspirator of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

It didn’t take long for the Erdogan government, and therefore the TASC, to come back from its New York publicity stunt. Within 24 hours, the TASC announced, “Due to the lack of appropriate consensus, the TASC is withdrawing from the TASC-OJC joint statement. The next day, TASC went even further with an apology, suggesting that the Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister was not really aware of the contents of the joint statement with which he posed for a photo.

Over the years, Erdogan’s opportunistic relationship with the Jewish people and the Jewish state has led to wild mood swings in Turkish-Israeli relations. Erdogan has built an entire political career on the scapegoat for Jews, but he also wants to play the role of the tolerant leader towards Jews and other religious minorities, modeled on the Ottoman sultans and their presumed benevolence towards their subjects. Likewise, Erdogan wants to enjoy cordial relations with Israel, especially in the areas of trade, defense and diplomacy, but he wants these advantages to accumulate while he denigrates the Abrahamic accords, the campaign argues. BDS and provides Hamas with a logistics base in Turkey.

Since Erdogan’s anti-Semitism seems incurable as he approaches 60, Turkey and the world will have to wait until he is removed from office so that Ankara’s relations with Israel and the Jewish people not only return. to reason, but also to the win-win relationship of the 90s.

Dr Aykan Erdemir is a former member of the Turkish Parliament and Senior Director of the Turkey Program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, where Enia Krivine is the Senior Director of the Israel Program and the National Security Network. Follow them on Twitter at @aykan_erdemir and @EKrivine.