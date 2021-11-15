Boris Johnson understood one thing well in his statement to the Commons on Cop26. At the press conference the previous days, he had categorically claimed that it had taken place in Edinburgh. Overnight it had been corrected and was now able to accurately locate the climate change summit as being in Glasgow. It was this kind of attention to detail that made the conference such a remarkable success. Or at least the pink version of prime ministers.

Despite everything, the Conservative benches were noticeably less full than those of the opposition. Either most Tory MPs weren’t so convinced the Cop26 was a triumph, or they still haven’t forgiven Boris for making them look like cups over Owen Paterson’s vote. Or maybe they had gotten wind that Johnson had what sounded like the start of a bad cold, his voice was just a dull rasp and didn’t want to risk picking up his germs. Obviously, the past two years have taught him nothing about the spread of infectious diseases.

One MP who was in the chamber, however, was Geoffrey Cox, normally absent, taking time off from work in the British Virgin Islands. Not that Geoff had anything to say. He was there to be seen, not heard. Something to write in his journal. Probably better this way. If he had to speak up, he should have made the Conservative Party pay twice as much.

Not that Johnson seemed to notice his lack of support in the chamber, as his opening statement was pure blind optimism. Bertie Booster on amphetamines. The Cop26 hadn’t gone as badly as many of him had feared, so it must have gone surprisingly well. In Boriss’ narcissistic world, everything is binary. It clearly never occurred to him that going on vacation just a few weeks before the summit was not a good idea and that his time could have been better spent forcing deals out of other countries.

It was a summit that had proven skeptics and cynics wrong, he gasped. For the first time, the whole world called coal hour. Except they hadn’t. China and India had simply agreed to phase it out. There was no commitment to phase it out. But Johnson heard what he wanted to hear. There would be less coal used, so it had to be good. Some progress had to be better than nothing. And some progress has made Boris a brilliant negotiator. Someone to whom the UK and other countries should pay tribute.

Naturally, Keir Starmer was a bit more nuanced in his approach. Some progress was good, but the amount of progress was far from enough. The 1.5C dream was on life support. What had been agreed would only reduce the temperature rise to 2.4 ° C, which would still cause irreparable damage to many countries. Only someone who thought the promises weren’t worth keeping could possibly say, as Johnson had done the day before, that the phase-out and phase-out were about the same. It does not even seem to have occurred to Boris to ask the president of Cop26, Alok Sharma, why he had cried while accepting this concession.

The Labor leader continued with the indictment. If the UK was serious about climate change, shouldn’t it be setting an example for countries that drag their feet? How come we cut back on our overseas aid just a few months before the summit? Why did we open a coal mine in Cumbria and the Cambo oil field in the North Sea? Why has the 100 billion a year for developing countries still not been reached? Why did the trade deal with Australia ignore climate commitments? And why did the chancellors’ budget not mention the climate crisis once?

It’s just pathetic, said Bertie Booster. While he couldn’t explain why, other than that, it didn’t align with his myopic view of himself as a famous world leader. Although that rather set the tone for the rest of the debate. Opposition MPs insisted on facts and details of Johnson, reminding him that all he got was a temporary stay of execution, while MPs from the home team simply congratulated him on having does something at least partially correct.

Except for Edward Leigh, who couldn’t see what it was. Who cared if a lot of people and other species were dying in 2050, what mattered was that his constituents weren’t inconvenienced right now. It’s a sight, I guess. The only consensus on both sides was that Sharma had done a good job as president. Sharma, sitting next to Johnson, shyly nodded. Even if he liked applause, he preferred to leave the Commons and get away from the aerosols of Boriss.

Prior to making the statement, Johnson had taken the unusual step of holding a press conference at 3 p.m. to announce that boosters would be offered to those over 40. Something that had already been communicated to the media long before. It was almost as if Boris was trying to prove that he was not entirely lazy and useless: a model of the sordid. Not that this was a fully effective strategy, as he went through the presser in less than half an hour, giving only the briefest answers. Most of the journalists wondered why they had bothered to come.

The highlight was Johnson insisting that he now wore a mask wherever it was needed. The sign indicating that no masks should be worn in this corridor must have escaped the staff of the Hexham hospital. And Boris still wonders why the Commons had a Covid rate four times that of the rest of London less than a month ago.