United States and China: Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meet on Monday to try to contain escalating tension between the powers | International

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the head of the Chinese regime, Xi Jinping, meet this Monday virtually to try to reorient the relations between the two powers, which are at their worst since the reestablishment of the formal diplomatic contacts, in 1979 The environmental agreement reached last week in Glasgow is a striking truce in an escalation of tensions that does not forgive only one front: from the economic to the military to the technological.

The meeting, which neither side wanted to define as a summit, is surrounded by low expectations, intense preparations and few details. A precise agenda has not been published, and very concrete results are not expected. The two presidents could seek agreement on a series of initiatives developed by working groups from the two countries to reduce friction. But given the tensions and disagreements between the two governments, the fact that the meeting is taking place is already progress in itself.

One thing is clear: Taiwan, the autonomous island that Beijing considers part of its territory and one of its fundamental interests, will be one of the main topics of discussion. This is one of the big sticking points in bilateral relations, and last week the temperature of the dispute rose a further degree with the visit to the island of a delegation of members of the United States Congress. The situation between the two shores of the Strait of Formosa already dominated the preparatory telephone conversation on Saturday between the heads of the respective diplomacy, Antony Blinken and Wang Yi. Then, the American expressed to his Chinese counterpart his country’s concern about Beijing’s persistent military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan. The Chinese foreign minister in turn warned Washington against supporting the island’s independence.

Hours before the video conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said relations between the two powers were at a critical juncture. We hope that the United States can be flexible with China, handle disputes and sensitive issues, and stay on the path of mutual respect and a peaceful attitude, he said at the conference. daily press of his department.

Biden would have preferred it to have taken place the traditional way: face to face, perhaps taking advantage of recent G20 meetings in Rome or COP26 in Glasgow. But Xi has not traveled abroad for nearly two years, as a precaution against the covid pandemic. The two leaders come together in very different situations: the American, constantly declining in popularity because of his internal problems and despite support for his infrastructure plan. The Chinese, recently consecrated by his Communist Party as a historical figure, which paves the way for his nomination next year for an unprecedented third term in the past three decades.

The authoritarian drift of the Asian giant, unfair economic competition and the increase in the nuclear arsenal are increasingly worrying in Washington. Beijing, on the other hand, did not find in the new tenant of the White House someone more affinities than its predecessor, Republican Donald Trump. The Democrat, who in the past called Xi a thug, took the lead last October by saying he was prepared to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack. The White House had to rectify it later and point out that there was no change in policy towards the island.

The episode, however, reflected the climate of renewed concerns. The Asian regime has redoubled its military presence in the region and raised the alarm because of the strengthening of its nuclear weapons. Last week at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which Biden also attended, Xi warned of a return to Cold War confrontation and division in the region.

Last October, Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley confirmed in an interview with Bloomberg Television that China had tested an advanced hypersonic weapon. This is very disturbing, he stressed, and acknowledged that it was something close to a Sputnik moment, referring to the start of the space race between the United States and the former USSR, when Moscow launched the first artificial satellite, in 1957. Air à War Fra surrounds this new stage with hostility, which again faces a democracy with an authoritarian regime, although this time the adversary of the North Americans demonstrate an economic power that the Soviets never approached.

In his first speech as President of the United States at the United Nations Assembly last September, Biden stressed that he was not looking for this kind of conflict, but also stressed that he would react if Beijing moved forward. We are not looking for a new cold war, nor a world divided into rigid blocs, but the United States will oppose any attempt by the powerful countries to dominate the weaker ones, he said without citing China.

The meeting between the two presidents will also address issues such as climate change, the main area of ​​collaboration that the two capitals perceive, saved by their bilateral agreement in Glasgow or the trade relationship. Likewise, it is likely that security in Asia-Pacific will be addressed after the signing of the agreement between the US, UK and Australia known as Aukus. Especially the situation in the South China Sea, over which Beijing claims sovereignty over most of these waters and where an American nuclear submarine suffered an accident last month. Any attempt to draw ideological divisions or form small circles with geopolitical criteria is doomed to failure, Xi said at the APEC summit, in an apparent allusion to Aukus.

Monday afternoon’s video meeting in Washington, Tuesday morning in Beijing, will be the first between Biden and Xi since the Democrat arrived at the White House in January. So far, they have spoken to each other twice on the phone. In the first, in February, the American criticized the repression in Hong Kong and the abuses of Uyghurs and other minorities in the Xinjiang region.

