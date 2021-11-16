Former White House aide Anthony Scaramuccis Donald Trump claims Ive Got News For you podcast





A former White House staff member who was fired after just 11 days in the role has revealed what Donald Trump really looked like behind closed doors.

One of Donald Trump’s former top aides put the dirt on his tumultuous presidency in an explosive interview with Andrew Bucklow of news.com.au.

During an exclusive chat for the all-new podcast I’ve Got News For You, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci revealed what Mr. Trump really looked like behind closed doors and weighed in on rumors that he could run for president again.

Mr. Scaramucci was sacked after just 11 days in the post on Mr. Trump’s recommendation. He criticized Mr. Trump and backed Joe Biden in last year’s US election.

Mr Scaramucci claimed there were “a lot of different sides” to the 75-year-old’s personality, and said he was a “fun and funny guy” before he took the top job, that everything changed after his shock presidential victory in 2016 – a victory Mr Scaramucci thinks Mr Trump did not expect.

“You know there was a good mood and a lot of gaiety, (then) he won the job to the shock and dismay of himself and the others,” Scaramucci said.

“I think it has become… very stressful for him. And I would tell you that he has become more unhappy.

“I think what happened to him, he got the job. He wasn’t cut out for the job. He was very stressed out from work and all his insecurities came out.

“And I think that led him to, you know, literally annihilate people, myself included, but also mismanage things like the Covid-19 pandemic.

“So, you know, that was just an example of someone getting a job that they’re not suited to at all. “

Mr Scaramucci described his former boss as “an a *** ole and a bit of a buffoon” who was “way over his head” in the White House.

He also described other “weird” Trump quirks.

“So let’s say you walked in… and you were a genius.” While he should try to prove to you that he was smarter than you, let’s say that an arriving general had 3,540 years of military experience. Well, I’m smarter than all the generals, ”he said.

Mr Scaramucci also claimed that Mr Trump’s insecurity was exacerbated by allegations by porn star Stormy Daniels following his sexual relationship with the father of five.

“I think it’s because you know, like with Stormy when I was on the Bill Maher show and Stormy told me (he had) a very little pee,” he said.

“The poor guy is so insecure… OK, you can’t survive this.” This has obviously happened to him in his life. This is why he is so insecure.

He revealed he had not spoken with Mr Trump since he was sacked and criticized the former president for “attacking” his wife on Twitter after their falling out.

“So listen, you know, you’re going to take it out on my wife.” We’re going to wage war together. And if he apologized to my wife, I would sit with him. I do not care. I don’t hold a grudge, ”said Mr. Scaramucci.

“I have no hard feelings, but this guy can never be president again.” Law? We have to work very hard to make sure that doesn’t happen.

When asked if he believed Mr. Trump would run for president again in 2024, Mr. Scaramucci said he didn’t believe that would happen.

“I doubt it. I don’t see a way for him to run. Two-thirds of Republicans don’t want him. I think they’re still scared of him. But I don’t see him running anymore,” a- he declared.

“I mean, we’ll see. If he’s still running, then I have to go back. You know, I have to fight with every step to try to stop it.

“He’s a terrible human being who is absolutely not qualified to be president. He’s a domestic terrorist. He literally tried to start an insurgency. He’s a baby. I mean, speaking of a bad loser, imagine you lose a football or rugby game in Australia, and you can’t shake the hand of the guy whose ass you got kicked, you know, I mean he’s a total bad loser for sports, baby.

“And, you know, on top of that, he’s like a domestic terrorist. So you know for me we have to fight it every step of the way. I don’t think we will have to. Because I think you know, then you’ll curl up at 78.

“I don’t think he’ll be fit or fit to run. And then he’s got all these legal issues he’s going to have to deal with.

Read related topics: Donald Trump

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.com.au/world/north-america/us-politics/exwhite-house-communications-director-anthony-scaramucci-unloads-on-donald-trump/news-story/f82263a5a1d253d3764abffb84b7fa98 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos