Trump adviser Bannon attacks Biden over Capitol riot investigation charges





The names of companies and law firms shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this functionality as we continue to test and develop in beta. We appreciate comments, which you can provide using the comments tab on the right of the page.

WASHINGTON, Nov.15 (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Steve Bannon on Monday attempted to present the criminal charges for his disregard of a congressional investigation into the deadly Jan.6 riot in Capitol Hill as politically motivated, going after President Joe Biden and others.

Bannon, indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday with two counts of contempt of Congress, made his first court appearance after trial judge Robin Meriweather released him on personal recognizance after a brief hearing. Hours earlier, Bannon visited an FBI field office in Washington, flanked by bodyguards clad in black.

The conditions Meriweather set for Bannon’s release did not include an order not to speak about the matter publicly. Bannon, moments after the hearing, addressed a crowd of reporters outside the Federal Courthouse.

“I’ll never back down. They got the wrong guys this time,” said Bannon, former Trump chief strategist and one of more than 30 people close to the former Republican president called to testify before Democrats. A select House of Representatives committee is investigating the January 6 attack.

Bannon has targeted Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I’m telling you right now, it will be hellish offense for Merrick Garland, Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden,” Bannon said.

“We’re going to go on the offensive. We’re tired of playing defense,” said Bannon, who claimed without providing evidence that Biden ordered Garland to lay the charges.

Bannon was charged with one count of contempt for refusing to appear for testimony before the committee and a second count for refusing to produce documents. The House voted Oct. 21 to despise Bannon, leaving the Garland-led Justice Department to decide whether to lay charges.

Before going to the FBI, Bannon told reporters: “We are suppressing the Biden regime”, although he did not specify what he meant by “destroy”. A protester standing behind him held a sign reading “Coup Plotter”.

A crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan.6 in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent Congress from officially certifying his electoral defeat to Biden. The committee is reviewing Trump’s actions regarding these events. Bannon is the first to face criminal charges arising from the panel’s investigation.

Contempt of Congress is an offense punishable by one year in prison and a fine of up to $ 100,000, according to the Justice Department. On Friday, the ministry said Bannon could face a fine of up to $ 1,000.

Steve Bannon, talk show host and former White House adviser to former President Donald Trump, arrives at the FBI field office in Washington to surrender to federal authorities after being charged with refusing to comply with a subpoena to appear in Congress regarding the January 6 attacks on the United States Capitol in Washington, USA, November 15, 2021. REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque

Read more

Contempt of Congress is an offense punishable by one year in prison and a fine.

Meriweather imposed several conditions on Bannon, including the surrender of his US passport. Bannon did not plead guilty, with an indictment scheduled for Thursday.

EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE

Trump sought to block the House committee and ordered his associates not to cooperate. In defying his subpoena, Bannon cited Trump’s insistence – already rejected by a judge – that the former president has the right to keep requested documents confidential under a legal doctrine called executive privilege.

Bannon, a prominent figure in right-wing media circles, was the architect of Trump’s presidential victory in 2016 and was chief White House strategist in 2017. The former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker and veteran of the Navy has promoted right-wing causes and candidates in the United States and abroad.

Bannon was separately accused last year of defrauding donors in a private fundraiser aimed at bolstering Trump’s pledge to build a wall on the US-Mexico border. Trump pardoned Bannon before the case could go to trial.

The House committee said Bannon had made public statements suggesting he was aware in advance of “extreme events” that would occur on January 6. Bannon said on a Jan. 5 podcast that “hell is going to break loose tomorrow.”

Shortly before the riot, Trump gave a speech to supporters near the White House, repeating his false claims that the election was stolen from him through widespread electoral fraud and urging them to surrender to the Capitol and to “fight like hell” to “stop the theft.” “

House investigators hope Bannon’s accusations will motivate other witnesses, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who declined to appear for testimony on Friday, to testify.

Bannon’s attorney David Schoen after Monday’s hearing stressed that his client’s actions towards his subpoena were guided by Trump’s invocation of executive privilege.

“You can’t put genius back in the bottle,” Schoen said. “Mr. Bannon has acted as his lawyers have advised him to do by not appearing and not handing over documents in this case.”

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Jan Wolfe; Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Will Dunham and Scott Malone

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/trump-adviser-bannon-face-criminal-charges-stonewalling-capitol-riot-probe-2021-11-15/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos