What the rise of Panturcism means for India

India is familiar with the transnational politics of Asianism, Islamism and communist internationalism. Independent India has been at the forefront of building a great movement of developing countries or the global South against the rich global North. The ambitious reach of these movements always exceeded their reach.

Internationalism based on religion, region or secular ideologies has always encountered resistance from sectarianism and nationalism. Yet these ideas have a profound impact on world politics. More importantly, calls for regionalism and internationalism as well as religious and ethnic solidarity often end up becoming instruments for the pursuit of the national interest.

For the moment, no one plays this internationalist card for the benefit of the nation better than Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Delhi, which has worried about Erdogan’s Islamist policies, must now start paying attention to another political idea from the Turkish president promoting pan-Turkism.

The international symbol of solidarity between peoples of Turkish origin is the Council of Turkish States, formed in 2009 by Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. At a summit of council leaders last week in Istanbul, it was announced that the forum had been elevated to the rank of Organization of Turkish States.

Some hope that the OTS could become an economic and political community like the European Union. Others visualize the emergence of an army of Turan. In Persian, Turan refers to the regions of Central Asia north of Iran. Although an EU-type federation or NATO-type military alliance may be far-fetched today, it is clear that Turkey is determined to rewrite the geopolitics of Eurasia.

The rise of pan-Turkism will have important consequences for Afghanistan, the Caucasus, Central Asia and, more broadly, India’s Eurasian neighborhood.

The ideology of Panturcism is not new. Its origins date back to the mid-19th century, when campaigns to unite the Turkish people in Russia gained momentum. Its geographic scope would eventually become much broader, covering the immense Turkish population from the Balkans to the Great Wall of China. Here is a slogan that defines pan-Turkism: where there are Turks, there is Turkey.

But the decline of Turkey and the integration of the Turkish people into other states gradually diminished the importance of the idea in the 20th century. With the end of the Cold War and the disintegration of the Soviet Union in 1991, Ankara saw new opportunities to engage with the newly independent ethnic Turkish republics in post-Soviet Central Asia and the Caucasus.

President Turgut Ozal called the first Turkish summit with some Central Asian states in 1992. Erdogan’s arrival as Turkish leader in 2002 accelerated the process. It transformed the annual summit with the states of Inner Asia into a Council of Turkish States in 2009. Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan joined Turkey as founding members. In Ankara, it was hailed as the first voluntary alliance of Turkish states in history. Uzbekistan joined the Council last and raised its visibility at the Istanbul summit last week.

Hungary, which has a long history of association with the Turkish people, and Turkmenistan have observer status. At least a dozen other countries have apparently expressed interest in obtaining observer status. The OTS has also adopted a vision document called Turkish World 2040 which will guide the organization’s efforts to develop intensive cooperation among its members and to contribute vigorously to regional and international security.

Over the past three decades, a number of soft power initiatives in the fields of education, culture and religion have raised Turkey’s profile in Central Asia and generated new ties with the elites of the region. But it is in the areas of commercial and military hard power that Turkey’s progress has been impressive.

Almost 5,000 Turkish companies work in Central Asia. Turkey’s annual trade with the region is around $ 10 billion. That could change as Turkey strengthens its connectivity with Central Asia across the Caucasus. Turkey has also made impressive progress in building transport corridors to Central Asia and beyond, to China, Georgia and Azerbaijan. The so-called Lapis Lazuli corridor now connects Turkey to Afghanistan via Turkmenistan.

Turkey has stunned much of the world with its projection of military might in the region. In the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan earlier this year, the Turkish military intervention turned the war decisively in the latter’s favor. Many in the region are starting to buy Turkish drones that played a key role in Azerbaijan’s victory. Last year, Kazakhstan signed an agreement for broad defense and security cooperation with Turkey.

The fact that Kazakhstan, a member of the regional security bloc led by Russia, is moving towards strategic cooperation with Turkey, a member of NATO led by the United States, underlines the thickening of the Panturc ties in an order rapidly changing regional. For the Central Asian states, living under the shadow of Chinese economic might and Russian military might, Turkey offers a chance for economic diversification and greater strategic autonomy.

Panturcism certainly adds another layer of complexity to Eurasian geopolitics. There is good reason for India to explore a more determined engagement with Turkey. But it is undeniable that the current disputes between Delhi and Ankara over Kashmir, Pakistan and Afghanistan are real and serious.

The current political divergence only strengthens the case for a sustained dialogue between the two governments and the strategic communities of both countries. Dealing with Turkey must now be an important part of India’s foreign and security policy. Turkey’s geopolitics offer valuable lessons on how to deal with Ankara.

The fact that Turkey is a member of NATO did not prevent Erdogan from maintaining a strategic link with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The fact that he buys advanced weapons like S-400 missiles from Moscow does not prevent Erdogan from interfering in Russia’s central Asian backyard. Ankaras’ criticism of China’s crackdown on Turkish Uyghurs in Xinjiang, which was once called “East Turkestan,” goes hand in hand with deep economic collaboration with Beijing. Erdogan’s ambitious pursuit as head of the Islamic world does not mean that he will sever diplomatic ties with Israel.

What does this policy say to India? First, Erdogan’s continued enthusiasm for Pakistan does not prevent Turkey from doing economic and strategic business with India. Erdogan, who plays hard with everyone, will be surprised if Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not respond to Turkey and Pakistan’s embrace with political activism in the Ankaras neighborhood.

Erdogan’s ambitions have offended many countries in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Middle East and the Caucasus. Many of them are keen to expand strategic cooperation with India to limit Turkish hegemony. This opens up a series of new opportunities for Indian foreign and security policy in Eurasia.

Meanwhile, skeptics will point out that Erdogan’s time is running out. After nearly two decades at the helm of Turkey, Erdogan appears precarious in power and struggles to put the Turkish economy back on a path of strong growth. This does not, however, change the Indian imperative to engage with Turkey.

As a great civilizational state, Turkey will remain a pivotal state in Eurasia long after Erdogan’s departure. Independent India has struggled to develop good relations with Turkey over the decades. A stubborn approach in Delhi today, however, could open up new possibilities with Ankara and in Turkey’s Eurasian periphery.

The writer is director of the Institute for South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore and editor-in-chief on international affairs for The Indian Express