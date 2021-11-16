UK Parliament gives Boris Johnson yet another sordid blow, Europe News & Top Stories





LONDON (BLOOMBERG) – Mr Boris Johnson’s latest effort to end an escalation of lobbying and sleaze engulfing his government was thwarted at the last minute in the UK Parliament. The government had hoped the House of Commons would formalize its turnaround following a controversial effort to block the suspension of a ruling Conservative Party politician. This intervention triggered a violent reaction against Mr Johnson, and the Prime Minister wanted his descent to be formalized on Monday evening (November 15). But moments before that happened, another Tory MP shouted “objection,” meaning the movement could not move forward. For the government, that means finding a new date – and the risk that the fury around its behavior will continue. Mr Chris Bryant, Labor chairman of the Commons Standards Committee, said Monday evening that there would now be a one-hour debate on the issue on Tuesday – despite the government’s best efforts to do so without facing a debate . What started as a blueprint to rewrite parliamentary rules on standards rather than accept the suspension of a former Tory cabinet minister convicted of paid lobbying quickly turned into a disaster for Mr Johnson, sparking internal quarrels within his party and undermining his leadership. He finally backed down, amid a slew of negative headlines on sleaze, UK media shorthand for dubious actions ranging from bribery or secret financial arrangements to sex scandals, in his party. Monday’s government motion would have finally approved the independent watchdog’s guilty verdict against Mr Owen Paterson, a friend of Mr Johnson who resigned as Tory MP this month after the government changeover. It would also have canceled the attempt to overhaul the standards system. Earlier Monday, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng also apologized to Parliament’s Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone after telling Sky News this month that it would be “difficult” for her to stay. at his post. The latest attempts to break out came after two opinion polls this weekend showed Mr Keir Starmer’s Labor party ahead of the Tories. Conservative MPs have expressed dismay at the handling of the debacle and have privately said they have been sidelined after controversial votes. “Of course I think things certainly could have been handled better, let me put it that way, by me,” Mr Johnson said at a press conference in Downing Street on Sunday night. But he dismissed further questions on the matter on Monday. Labor will seek to pressure the Tories on Wednesday by forcing a vote on banning MPs from paid director or board positions.

