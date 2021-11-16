Fmr US Treasury chief warns of inflation risks Trump returns to power | Donald Trump News





Consumer prices in the United States rose at the fastest rate in 30 years in October.

When voters have a bad wallet, politicians are suspicious.

This was the message from former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers in a series of threads posted to Twitter on Monday in which he warned that rising inflation could bring former President Donald Trump home. White.

Excessive inflation and the feeling that it was out of control helped elect Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, and risk bringing Donald Trump back to power, Summers warned.

US consumer prices rose at the fastest rate in 30 years in October, the US Department of Labor said last week.

Supply chain grunts and shortages of raw materials and workers are driving up prices for American businesses, which in turn increasingly pass those higher costs on to American consumers.

This is very important for the health of the US economy given that two-thirds of its growth is driven by consumer spending.

Rising inflation and the perception that not enough is being done to contain rising prices helped lower U.S. consumer confidence to a 10-year low in November, the University of Michigan said in his last investigation.

So far, the steward of the US economy, the Federal Reserve, has not been concerned about rising inflation this year, insisting that the price pressures will prove transient and will end. by attenuating.

At its last policy-making meeting, the Fed decided to start cutting back on bond purchases that have helped support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. But he said that shouldn’t be taken as a signal that he’s ready to raise interest rates anytime soon.

Summers, who served as Secretary of the US Treasury between 1999 and 2001, published an opinion piece (paywall) in the Washington Post on Monday in which he said the Federal Reserve and President Joe Biden’s administration need to adjust their thinking on inflation.

On Twitter, Summers pleaded for four policy measures to respond to rising prices, including not rejecting Bidens Build Back Better legislation, which he said will have only a negligible impact on inflation.

Summers also said the Fed should unwind its bond purchases more quickly and that candidates Biden is seeking for positions with the Federal Reserve must recognize that the main challenge for the country’s central bank right now is to contain the price increase.

Finally, he called on the Biden administration to point out that inflationary concerns will inform its policies in general, suggesting that the White House prioritize reducing tariffs and buying cheaper goods over buying from products made in the United States.

Reviews | On inflation, it's time for the transitional team to step back

Read my column on inflation and four policy prescriptions we need to make now.

Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) November 15, 2021

