Observer: People don’t want Jokowi for three periods because he’s disappointed





Observers believe that the public does not want President Joko Widodo to serve three terms because he is disappointed with the performance of the current government. Al Azhar University political expert Ujang Komaruddin said there were several files related to government performance. From the law enforcement aspect, from the management of corruption, to the issue of freedom of speech. In addition, the will of those who are not heard such as the revision of the KPK law, the ratification of the job creation law and the revision of the Minerba law have also become a separate spotlight on the performance of the government. Jokowi. “People don’t need Jokowi for three terms at all,” he told Katadata on Monday night, 11/15. The director of IndoStrategi Research and Consulting, Arif Nurul Imam, said the same. According to the imam, the performance of the government which is considered weak in eradicating corruption makes the public have a bad perception. The results of the survey which indicate that the public rejects the speech of the three-term mandate are believed to reflect the view of the general public. This is because the public also views the speech as a violation of the current constitution. “Although, for example, the performance does not need three periods, in order to facilitate the flow and regeneration of leadership,” Arif told Katdata on Monday night 11/15. Indonesia’s Technology Development Strategy (DTS) survey shows that the majority of people do not support President Jokowi’s speech in office for three terms. The survey showed that up to 59.4% of those polled disagreed that the former Solo mayor was returning to the head of state. A total of 32% of those surveyed agreed that Jokowi had served three terms and 8.6% of those surveyed said they did not know. Earlier, the issue of extending the president’s tenure for three terms began to be heard widely. The news was heard at the same time as the speech on the amendments to the Constitution of 1945. However, the Palace denied that Jokowi was interested in continuing his reign. “It is impossible for President Joko Widodo to betray the constitution or betray the reforms,” ​​then presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said on September 28. Jokowi also disagreed with the addition of the presidential term. This was conveyed three times, namely in a meeting with journalists in 2019, 2021 and in a meeting with the editor-in-chief of mass media in mid-September.

