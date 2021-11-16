Joe Biden and Xi Jinpings’ virtual reunion comes as tensions soar between US and China





No one likes to stay late for a Zoom call in the office. But Joe Biden can hardly dodge his first virtual meeting tonight with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. On the program: a few snippets on climate change, human rights, trade, arms control and the rise of military tensions in the Western Pacific. Given the variety and gravity of the issues between the United States and China, the pessimism surrounding the meeting is understandable. Officials in Washington and Beijing undoubtedly based their hopes on a frank but civil exchange between the leaders of the two superpowers, in which they would agree to disagree for the moment, and would commit to a regular dialogue and to avoid a disaster. It is certainly time for calm and diplomacy, with the tension between the United States and China rising alarmingly. Xi might not be in the mood to mince words. Last week, he became the third Chinese Communist leader to issue a landmark resolution, joining Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping in recording his own version of recent Chinese history. On the strength of his rise, Xi seems determined to assert China’s claim to Taiwan. He is ready to warn Biden to take a step back on the Taiwan issue, according to state-run Chinese media. The strange and controversial question of Taiwan, in which China declares Taiwan to be its own; Taiwan declares itself a sovereign state; America tacitly promises to defend its independence; and all parties claim that the views are compatible, has entered new turbulent territory in recent months. It is mainly because of Biden’s comments that the United States is prepared to defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion, in defiance of unspoken protocol. Also of concern are the building of US-led resistance against Chinese power in the western Pacific and Beijing’s rapid progress in developing hypersonic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads. Twelve months ago, when Biden succeeded in removing Donald Trump from the White House, Beijing was probably expecting another sunnier period in US-Sino relations. An erratic and nutty American administration had been replaced by an administration full of seasoned statesmen; Xi and Biden knew each other well. But Beijing may have hoped too much. Fueled by concerns over human rights abuses in China, it was hardly surprising that the Biden administration took a dim view of Beijing’s grim Belt and Road. Initiative, its export of spy technology and its takeover of state-sponsored intellectual property cyber theft. There are a few reasons to be optimistic. The surprise joint statement by Washington and Beijing at COP26, the world’s two largest emitters of carbon dioxide, would work together to reduce methane emissions, protect forests and reduce coal use, showed that the cooperation is possible. But no diplomatic breakthrough is in sight. At least the leaders talk and don’t shout or trade insults. Hopefully this is a start.

