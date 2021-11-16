Donald Trump calls ex-aide Alyssa Farah a “clown” after claiming he admitted defeat in 2020





Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at his former aide, Alyssa Farah, after claiming he initially admitted losing the 2020 presidential election.

Farah said in a CNN interview on Saturday that Trump privately admitted defeat shortly after the election, only to later be convinced by false claims that the contest was “stolen” from him. Trump responded to Farah in a statement on Monday, denying ever having accepted the reality of his loss while calling his former White House communications director a “clown” and “nobody.”

“I watched this clown on TV say exactly what they wanted her to say and I watched the lies,” Trump said. “Was she paid by CNN at low odds? By the way, as soon as the crime of the century happened on November 3, I knew the election was rigged and stolen, and I never changed my mind on this point. I didn’t go. soft on the ‘real’ big lie, the election scam, and never will. “

“[Farah] I said I told her I lost the election, I never did, “he added.” I hardly ever spoke to Farah (it’s like she did not even exist in the White House). Anyone who says I thought the election was legitimate, even for a moment, is wrong. “

Ex-President Donald Trump lambasted Alyssa Farah, his former White House communications director, for recently suggesting that he may not always have been a true believer in false allegations of a presidential election ‘stolen’ from 2020. Farah is pictured above speaking to reporters outside the White House on October 8, 2020. Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Trump also denounced Farah for his appearance as a guest host on The View last month, where co-host Sunny Hostin compared his time in the White House serving as a “stormtrooper” under Star Wars villain Darth Vader. .

“Alyssa Farah was horrible on The View – they could have asked people who know her and saved a lot of time,” Trump said. “She was a ‘backbench’ in the White House, and is now a person again. We put her there to face the public as little as possible.”

Farah, who served as press secretary to former Vice President Mike Pence and the Defense Department before taking on the role of White House communications director, resigned from the Trump administration in December 2020.

During his interview with CNN, Farah said the former president told him directly that he “knew” he lost to President Joe Biden after the election ended. She said Trump may have changed his mind later after receiving advice from unspecified people.

“He told me shortly after knowing he had lost,” Farah said. “But then, you know, people walked around him. They got information in front of him. And I think maybe his mind really changed his mind about it. And it’s scary because he lost.”

Farah noted that Trump and his allies “lost all cases” as a result of the election and were unable to present evidence of fraud despite “countless” opportunities. She added that it was “a little scarier than he thinks” that he won the election.

The former White House aide, who is currently on his honeymoon after marrying consultant Justin Griffin, responded to Trump on Twitter shortly after the ex-president released his fiery statement.

I see I have honeymoon wishes from my old boss! Too kind!

– Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) November 15, 2021

“I see I have honeymoon wishes from my old boss!” Too kind ! Farah tweeted alongside an upside down smiley face emoji.

