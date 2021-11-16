PM Says PML-N ‘Digs Its Own Grave’ By Getting Involved In Shamim-Nisar Issue





Prime Minister Imran Khan. PID / File

PML-N “digs its own grave” by becoming involved in the case where the former chief justice of the Supreme Court of Gilgit-Baltistan, Rana Shamim, brought allegations against the former chief justice of Pakistan, Judge (retired) Saqib Nisar Prime Minister Imran Khan said, Geo News reported on Monday, citing sources.

The prime minister’s comments came during a meeting with coalition partners in the PTI-led government, where the issue was discussed, sources said.

Allied parties argued that PML-N could be served with a notice of contempt of court for its statements on the case.

To this, the prime minister said the case was in court and they would do whatever they saw fit, sources added.

An article published in The News revealed that Shamim alleged that Nisar gave instructions to keep former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in prison until the 2018 general election, a claim that the former chief justice completely denies. .

IHC takes note

Following this, the High Court in Islamabad (IHC) summoned former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Justice (retd) Shamim, editor of The News, editor of the newspaper and journalist Ansar Abbasi tomorrow (Tuesday ).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah held an emergency hearing and made the decision to summon the aforementioned persons after the Registry of the High Court in Islamabad became aware of the report.

During the hearing, Judge Minallah said the court would treat the case very seriously, adding that an attempt had been made to undermine people’s confidence in the judiciary.

Maryam responds

Maryam, responding to Shamim’s allegations, said people should be “afraid” of the person who leaves “decisions in the hands of Allah”.

“There is a lesson here for the oppressors,” added the vice president of the PML-N.

Ministers address the press after the meeting

At the end of the meeting, the Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, and the Federal Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Rasheed, spoke at a press conference.

The Information Minister, linking the PML-N to the former British chief justice, said: “The PML-N appointed Rana Shamin in 2015 as chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan”.

PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi made allegations against the courts at their press conference earlier today, Chaudhry said, adding that the IHC should summon them to tomorrow’s hearing. .

Meeting talks, parliamentary session

Chaudhry said the joint session of parliament, which was postponed last week, would be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, after allied parties expressed confidence in the prime minister’s leadership.

Meanwhile, Rasheed said the prime minister personally responded to allied parties’ reservations. “Everyone agrees on online voting for abroad [Pakistanis]. “

The interior minister said the government would introduce eight to ten bills in Wednesday’s joint parliamentary session.

