Call to finalize the roadmap to strengthen Tehran-Ankara relations





President Ebrahim Raeisi said Tehran was ready to strengthen ties with Ankara by finalizing the two countries’ agreement on a roadmap for cooperation.

In a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Tehran on Monday, Raeisi said Iran and Turkey should be ready to improve their relations from current levels to comprehensive cooperation by finalizing the ongoing roadmap. development by the two nations, President.ir reported.

The senior official said that measures to expand ties between neighboring countries can improve peace and stability in the region.

He said regional actors were perfectly capable of solving the problems without the intervention of foreign forces, pointing to the futile US attempts in Afghanistan.

Returning to Tehran-Ankara relations, Raeisi said regional cooperation must turn into international cooperation.

The president spoke of one of the main problems in the region, the self-proclaimed Islamic State terrorist group, and called for cooperation in combating the terrorist group.

The fight against terrorism and organized crime can be one of the pillars of Tehran-Ankara relations. Iran is ready to strengthen its ties in this area, he noted.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also met his Turkish counterpart earlier Monday to discuss regional and international issues and develop plans to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

During today’s negotiations, we agreed to start diplomatic talks on a roadmap for long-term cooperation, said Amir-Abdollahian.

During a press conference held at the end of the first round of talks, the senior diplomat stressed that the agreement would be finalized on the sidelines of the 7th High Council for Iran-Turkey Cooperation during the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran.

He added: We shared our views on the problems of Afghanistan and stressed the need to expand stability, security and peace in West Asia.

The two diplomats also raised the war in Yemen, the problems in Lebanon and condemned the assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

We hope that following the elections held in Iraq, a new government and a new parliament will be formed as soon as possible, said Amir-Abdollahian. We are also closely monitoring the establishment of a comprehensive administration in Kabul. Unilateral sanctions During the press conference in the early afternoon, Cavusoglu called for the removal of unfair US coercive measures against Iran and said: Those who reneged on the Iran nuclear deal must come back to it.

The Turkish diplomat expressed the hope that further nuclear negotiations could lead to the lifting of sanctions and, therefore, more stability in the region.

Talks between Iran and world powers over the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, are expected to resume on November 29.

Cavusoglu also highlighted the decline in economic cooperation between neighboring countries since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and hoped for an expansion of trade ties as the virus is gradually brought under control.

He noted that many agreements are to be signed during the Iran-Turkey High Council meeting, including agreements on combating trafficking and illegal immigration.

