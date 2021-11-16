Boris Johnson warns EU to choose between Ukraine and Nord Stream 2

Boris Johnson warned the EU faces a ‘choice’ between ‘defending Ukraine’ and approving the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, fearing that Russia is preparing for a possible invasion of the Eastern European country .

Hanna Maliar, Kiev’s deputy defense minister, told the Financial Times over the weekend that Western intelligence suggested a “high likelihood of destabilization” of Ukraine by Russia as early as this winter after Moscow massaged more than 90,000 soldiers at its border.

Construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will carry Russian gas directly across the Baltic Sea to Germany, has been delayed by US sanctions and is strongly opposed by Eastern European countries like Poland, which believe it is designed to deprive Ukraine of transit charges to ship Russian gas.

Ukrainian officials are also concerned that the alternative gas route to Western Europe could facilitate Russia’s invasion of the country, where it has supported proxy fighters in the eastern Donbass region since 2014, the same year it annexed the country’s Crimea.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with the Financial Times: “For us, Nord Stream 2 is a security issue. We believe that the use of migrants against Belarus, the situation around Nord Stream 2, the disinformation campaigns, the military build-up of Russia, are all part of a bigger picture. Russia is involved in all of these situations.

In a speech at the Guildhall in London on Monday evening, Johnson, the British Prime Minister, said: ‘When we say that we support the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine, it is not because we want to be antagonistic. with Russia, want to strategically surround or undermine this great country.

“It is because we have a commitment to democracy and freedom which is now shared across the vast mass of the European continent. And when our Polish friends asked for our help in dealing with an artificial crisis on their border with Belarus, we were quick to respond.

“And we hope our friends will recognize that there is a choice soon between keeping more and more Russian hydrocarbons in giant new pipelines and defending Ukraine and defending the cause of peace and stability, allow me to express myself that way. “

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss also called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene in the growing migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border.

The UK has accused Alexander Lukashenko, the authoritarian ruler of Belarus, of orchestrating a crisis by channeling thousands of migrants from the Middle East to Belarus’s borders with the EU and encouraging them to enter illegally. the block.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, Truss urged “friends across Europe” to unite to oppose the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. “This risks undermining European security by allowing Russia to tighten its grip on the nations that depend on its gas, ”she wrote.

Johnson and Truss’ comments mark a toughening of tone towards the UK’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline project amid a tight gas supply that threatened economic recovery from the pandemic, forcing many suppliers to British energy went bankrupt and fueled fears of a growing ‘cost of living’ crisis.

Eastern European lawmakers blamed Russia for the limited gas supply this winter for restricting exports to Western Europe in order to pressure Germany to speed up the start of the gas industry. gas pipeline after the completion of construction in September.

The UK government has offered little direct opposition to the pipeline in the past and has argued that the UK is not dependent on gas imports from Russia, although it has acknowledged that it has exposure to global markets. “volatile” gas. The UK imports gas from the EU, which sources up to 40% in Russia.

Speaking after the COP26 deal was watered down in the dying minutes of the weekend, Johnson said: ‘I know how frustrating he was – as we were on the verge of agreeing to phase out coal – to see this commitment weakened. But I’m telling you this: I’ve been watching politics for a long time now and know when a tipping point is reached.

“Language matters, but whether you are talking about phase-out or phase-out, the day is not far off when it will be politically unacceptable, all over the world, to open a new coal-fired power plant like this. is currently the case. get on a plane and light a cigar.

