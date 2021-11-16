Trump’s Defense Secretary says his goal is to prevent him from using the military against Americans “the days before, the day and the days after the election”: book





Former President Donald Trump speaks in the press conference room as former Defense Secretary Mark Esper watches the White House on April 1, 2020.Win McNamee / Getty Images

Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper spoke to Jonathan Karl about his final months at the Pentagon.

Esper said he seeks to prevent Trump from using the military against Americans on Election Day.

He also believed he would be fired after he contradicted Trump over the Uprising Act in June 2020.

As President Donald Trump’s Defense Secretary at the time of the 2020 presidential election, Mark Esper spent his final months in the administration working to ensure Trump does not use the country’s armed forces against its own citizens.

That’s according to ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl who spoke to Esper about his upcoming book, “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show,” a copy of which was obtained by Insider ahead of its release Tuesday.

“Its purpose,” he told me, “was to prevent the use of the military against American citizens during“ the days before, the day and the days after the election, ”” Karl wrote, citing Esper.

Esper’s efforts are consistent with more public action taken in the summer of 2020, when there were serious concerns that Trump would use the military to respond to nationwide unrest after the murder of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer.

Trump suggested he would use the insurgency law to send active-duty military personnel to respond to protests in a harsh speech at the Rose Garden on June 1, 2020, saying that if state or local authorities do not protect their communities “Then I will deploy the United States Army and quickly resolve the issue for them.”

The 214-year-old Insurgency Act is an exception to the Posse Comitatus Act prohibiting federal troops from engaging in domestic law enforcement operations. It allows the president to deploy American forces inside the United States in response to national insurgencies beyond the capabilities of regular law enforcement.

President George HW Bush took this drastic step in 1992, deploying around 4,000 Marines and soldiers to help National Guards quell the Los Angeles riots following the acquittal of four police officers in the beating of Rodney King . One of the commanders of the Marines was John Kelly, who decades later would become Trump’s White House chief of staff until his impeachment in 2019.

Concerns that Trump would take such a step in response to ongoing protests were heightened by the movement of 1,600 active-duty troops to areas just outside of Washington, DC the next day. These troops were ultimately never deployed in the capital.

Two days after Trump delivered his White House speech warning that he could send military personnel, Esper spoke publicly to Pentagon reporters, telling them that “the option of using active forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and extreme situations. ”

“We are not in one of these situations now,” he said, adding: “I do not support the invocation of the law on insurgency.”

Esper’s remarks, which broke with those of the president, infuriated Trump’s White House and sparked speculation that Esper would be fired. The former defense secretary confessed to Karl that he even thought he would be fired.

Asked what might have happened if he and others, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley had not been pushed back, Esper told Karl he believed that “We would have had active duty troops in the streets, you know, with rifles and bayonets.”

“He wanted 10,000 active duty soldiers in Washington and then prepare to use them across the country to deal with violence and protests,” he said, referring to Trump. “It was that easy.”

Esper told Karl that after this June incident he was determined to stay in office until the election, which many believe could be contested, raising concerns about the role of the military.

In the weeks leading up to the election, as concerns grew, Milley stressed that there was “no role” for the military in the presidential elections.

“We have established a very long 240-year tradition of an apolitical army that does not get involved in domestic politics,” he told NPR a few weeks before election day.

Esper held his post as Secretary of Defense during the election, but narrowly. He was “fired” by the former president just two days after most major news agencies declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Insider has contacted Esper about the report in Karl’s book but has yet to receive a response.

