A certain coolness between allies and PTI – Editorials





EDITORIAL: When the government postponed the November 11 joint session of parliament, called for the passage of a controversial electoral reform bill, it became evident that allies of the ruling parties were unwilling to join. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, however, said all was well and a joint session would take place next week. Next week, apparently disgruntled prime minister Imran Khan held three meetings with members of his party’s central committee. After Friday’s third meeting, Chaudhry held a press conference to say that the coalition parties also expressed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. But signals from the two main coalition partners, the PML-Q and the MQM, suggested otherwise.

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called an emergency meeting of his party, also on Friday, to discuss growing complaints against the Punjab government, while League information secretary Kamil Ali Agha, complained that the prime minister failed to consult his party on an important decision. -do, adding that if the government does not improve, we will have to make the ultimate decision. Speaking in the same tone on a TV show, MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui affirmed that we are not confidential on important legislation and that the documents are given to us at the last minute … If they [the government] not to embark their allies, we have no choice but to make a decision [of parting ways with the ruling PTI]. These parties may not have liked to be taken for granted, especially as they insisted on including in their controversial electoral reform bill the use of electronic voting machines and the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis via the Internet. They may also want to secure their future prospects by distancing themselves from the government at a time when its popularity has plunged due to unprecedented price hikes and a general election is not far away. But there might be more to their sudden outbursts of frustration than it seems.

No less significant is a simultaneous development on the wider political scene. Since leaving the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) last April, the PPP has regularly pilloried this alliance and its leaders, but it has rallied to it again. Earlier this month, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended a dinner hosted by PML-N Chairman Shehbaz Sharif for opposition leaders, where he said the opposition is united under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif and would cooperate fully with his party in Parliament. Later he met the leader of the PDM, Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Both reiterated that the opposition was united in Parliament. It should be remembered that the PPP with the ANP had left the PDM because the Maulana and the Nawaz League wanted all members of the alliance to resign from the National Assembly for the ousting of prime ministers. So what has changed now to make Parliament so relevant to this goal? The emergence of a rift in the power alliance and PPP calculation that public discontent with growing economic hardships could help them achieve electoral gains in provinces other than Sindh, which seemed unachievable previously. The plan, given the leaders of the opposition parties, is to test the waters by filing a motion of no confidence against the Senate speaker. If that works, the next target would be the PM. However, it all depends on whether his allies are simply disappointed in him for not including him in the decision-making process, or whether they act the way they do because of extrinsic motivation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

