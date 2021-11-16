



Joko Widodo calls for fairer international tax reform Sri Mulyani. JAKARTA (Reality) – Indonesia is pushing for a global consensus on digital economic taxation under the coordination of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Speaking at the G20 Heads of State meeting in Rome, Italy, October 30-31, 2021, President Joko Widodo also called for the importance of fairer international tax reforms. This is considered important in order to increase cooperation in economic recovery to achieve stronger, inclusive and sustainable global economic governance. Comprehensive implementation of digital taxes should create fair competition for businesses. When it comes to multinational companies, especially the tax aspect, said B. Bawono Kristiaji, DDTC tax research partner, the main challenge lies in international operations. “When they operate internationally, it is possible or possible that they will take advantage of the differences in tax regimes between countries. Where do we know that if we are talking about all the countries in the world, there are indeed countries that have a provincial tax system, so there could be lower rates or programs such as incentives or incentives that attract in makes artificial profits, ”said Bawono Kristiaji during a virtual discussion at the Merdeka Barat 9 Forum (FMB 9), Monday (15/11/2021). Bawono added, if we are talking in detail about digital-based multinational companies, the first thing to be more specific is how to secure the tax rights of the source country. “What this means is that when we talk about digital businesses, these are businesses that can earn income from a certain jurisdiction without having to create a PURPOSE (Permanent Form of Business). Or if we are talking about BUT, in short, it is to ensure the fiscal rights of the country, “he said. Not only that, the second is when a digital business has entered and is registered or established BUT here there is an issue regarding the allocation of profits. “So on what income will the profits of the digital business be taxed in a jurisdiction,” he explained.to M

