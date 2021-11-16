Trump embarks on limb-versus-limb race in West Virginia





“Mooney has done an outstanding job as a congressman in West Virginia,” Trump wrote in a statement. “In fact, he recently opposed the Biden administration’s horrific ‘non-infrastructure’ plan, and he opposed the January 6 committee, also known as the unselected hacker committee. partisans and degenerates. “

McKinley defended his vote for the infrastructure bill in a recent West Virginia Gazette-Mail editorial, touting “the significant investment in physical infrastructure: roads, bridges, sewers, water pipes, broadband in every county, flood relief and upgrades to our aging power grid. “

An endorsement from Trump will give Mooney a huge boost in a district Trump has won with more than 20 points. West Virginia lost one of its three congressional seats in the redistribution, forcing Mooney and McKinley into the same district. Both have promised to represent themselves.

Mooney also has a cash advantage with over $ 2.5 million, compared to McKinley’s $ 630,000. But West Virginia’s new 2nd Borough includes more of the current McKinley North Enclave District than the current Mooney Sod in the West Enclave. And Mooney’s roots in the state have been tenuous, he left Maryland to run for Congress in 2014, overcoming attacks from carpetbaggers.

Later Monday, Trump approved a second House GOP incumbent: Representative Peter Meijer of Michigan. He backed former Housing and Urban Development Department member John Gibbs, who launched a campaign against Meijer last week.

Meijer, a first-term lawmaker, clashed with Trump just 10 days after starting his term in the House, voting to impeach the then president for his role in encouraging the 6 January at the Capitol.

Trump appointed Gibbs last year as director of the Office of Personnel Management, but his appointment has stalled in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/11/15/trump-west-virginia-mooney-mckinley-522608 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos