Steve Bannon is in contempt of Congress.





WASHINGTON Stephen K. Bannon, who has been a key aide to President Donald J. Trump, surrendered to authorities and appeared in federal court on Monday, three days after being indicted by a grand jury of two counts contempt of Congress for refusing to provide information to the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill.

Mr Bannons’ official reservation and his first court appearance in the case and his promise to aggressively retaliate against what he called a political prosecution marked an escalation in the clash between Mr. Trumps and the committee, which issued dozens of summons to testify. and documents that could help him put together a definitive account of the attack and what led to it.

The charges against Mr. Bannon have served as a warning to those who choose to defy the committees’ requests for information. But Mr Bannon has also shown that he intends to use the focus on the criminal case to make his own views known to a wider audience.

Before entering the FBI field office in Washington, which he attended at around 9:30 a.m., and after leaving court later that afternoon, Mr. Bannon made statements that falsely implied that Mr. Trump won the 2020 election. He told his supporters to stay focused on fighting the illegitimate Biden regime.

This is going to be the offense of hell, Mr Bannon said after his initial appearance before a federal magistrate, Judge Robin M. Meriweather. Tracked down by a video crew promoting his own media operation and swarmed with reporters and photographers, he said he intended to use legal process to attack Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, the president. Nancy Pelosi and President Biden.

Were going to commit an offense about it, he told reporters outside the courthouse, saying he was fighting for free speech and freedom and attacking the prosecution as a supporter.

All the progressives, all the liberals in this country who love free speech and freedom, okay, should fight for this case, he said, even though the charges against him are unrelated. to the first amendment.

Mr Bannon, 67, refused last month to comply with subpoenas from the special House committee seeking testimony and documents from him. The House then voted to detain him for criminal contempt of Congress and referred the case to the Department of Justice.

Mr Trump has asked his former aides and advisers to invoke immunity and refrain from handing over documents that could be protected by executive privilege.

Following the referral from the House in the Mr. Bannons case, FBI agents from the Washington Field Office investigated the case. Career prosecutors in the Public Integrity Unit of the U.S. Attorneys’ Office in Washington have determined that it would be appropriate to charge Mr. Bannon with two counts of contempt, and the Justice Department announced Friday that a federal grand jury indicted him on these charges.

One count of contempt relates to Mr. Bannons’ refusal to appear for testimony, and the other relates to his refusal to produce documents for the committee. Each count carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in prison, and a fine of $ 100 to $ 100,000.

Mr Bannon did not argue during his initial appearance before Judge Meriweather on Monday. He was released on bail pending his next hearing Thursday before Judge Carl J. Nichols of the Federal District Court in Washington.

The committee issued subpoenas in September to Mr. Bannon and several others with ties to Trump’s White House, and it has since issued dozens of subpoenas to others with ties to Trump’s White House. ‘former president.

Understand the claim for executive privilege in January 6. Inquiry 1 of 8

A key question as yet untested. Donald Trump’s power as former president to keep information from his White House secret has become a central issue in the House’s investigation into the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. In the midst of Mr. Trump’s attempt to keep personal records and the indictment of Stephen K. Bannon in contempt of Congress a secret, here’s a breakdown of executive privilege:

What is executive privilege? It is a power claimed by presidents under the Constitution to prevent the other two branches of government from gaining access to certain internal executive information, particularly confidential communications involving the president or among his key associates.

What is Trump claiming? Former President Trump has filed a complaint to block the disclosure of White House records related to his actions and communications regarding the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. He argues that these matters should be kept secret because of executive privilege.

Is Trump’s Claim for Privilege Valid? The constitutional line between the president’s powers of secrecy and the investigative authority of Congress is blurred. Although a judge has rejected Mr. Trump’s offer to keep his papers secret, it is likely that the case will ultimately be resolved by the Supreme Court.

Is executive privilege absolute power? No. Even a legitimate claim of executive privilege may not always prevail in court. During the Watergate scandal in 1974, the Supreme Court upheld an order requiring President Richard M. Nixon to hand over his tapes from the Oval Office.

Can ex-presidents invoke executive privilege? Yes, but the courts can view their claims with less deference than those of current presidents. In 1977, the Supreme Court ruled that Nixon could claim executive privilege even if he was not in office, although the court ultimately ruled against him in the case.

Is Steve Bannon covered by executive privilege? It’s not clear. The Mr Bannons case could raise the new legal question of whether or to what extent a claim of executive privilege can extend to communications between a president and an informal adviser outside of government.

What is contempt of Congress? It is a sanction imposed on people who defy congressional subpoenas. Congress can return the contempt citations to the Justice Department and seek criminal charges. Mr. Bannon was charged with contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena for documents and testimony.

In a report recommending that the House find Mr. Bannon in contempt, the committee repeatedly cited comments Mr. Bannon made on his January 5 radio show when he said hell was going to be unleashed tomorrow as proof that he had some advance knowledge of extreme events that would occur the next day.

Investigators also pointed to a conversation Mr. Bannon had with Mr. Trump on December 30 in which he urged him to focus his efforts on January 6. Mr. Bannon was also present at a meeting at the Willard Hotel in Washington on January. 5 when plans were discussed to try to overturn the election results the next day, the commission said.

While many of those who received subpoenas sought to work with the committee to some extent, Mr. Bannon claimed his conversations with Mr. Trump were covered by executive privilege. Mr Bannon made this claim even though he had not worked in the White House for years at the time of the January 6 riots.

Mr Bannon’s indictment also raised questions about a similar potential criminal exposure for Mark Meadows, Mr Trump’s former chief of staff.

Before the Justice Department announced Mr Bannon’s indictment, Mr Meadows, a former North Carolina House member, missed the deadline on Friday to comply with the information request committees of the House.

House committee leaders Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democrat from Mississippi, and Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican from Wyoming, said they would now consider filing contempt charges against Mr. Meadows.

