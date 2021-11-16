Politics
Need to increase communication, cooperation
Washington, United States:
US President Joe Biden and Chinese Xi Jinping on Monday opened a virtual summit with a call for better communication between the superpowers and “safeguards” to avoid conflict.
Speaking from the White House to Xi on a television screen, Biden said they need to develop “guard rails” to “ensure that competition between our countries does not escalate into conflict, intentional or not.” .
He said they would have a “frank” discussion.
Xi, speaking from Beijing, called Biden “my old friend,” but said rivals needed to work more closely.
“China and the United States must increase communication and cooperation,” he said.
The two leaders have spoken by phone twice since Biden’s inauguration in January, but with Xi refusing to travel overseas due to the pandemic, an online video meeting was the only option before an in-person summit .
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden was heading to the summit, which is expected to last a few hours, “from a position of strength,” after months of rebuilding alliances with other democracies to contain the China.
The meeting is “an opportunity to fix the terms of competition with China” and to insist that the leaders in Beijing “play by the rules of the road,” Psaki said.
Most of the attention in the preparation for the meeting focused on sparring on Taiwan, an autonomous democracy claimed by China. Biden collaborators have touted the summit as an opportunity to help prevent tensions from escalating.
Biden “will make it clear that we want to build common safeguards to avoid miscalculations,” a senior US administration official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
However, the White House has sought to temper expectations, with the official saying the summit “is not a meeting where we expect deliverables to be released.”
Biden, a veteran of foreign policy issues during his decades in politics, has often said telephone conversations are no substitute for face-to-face meetings.
Xi has not left China for nearly two years, and Biden has sharply criticized his absence from the recent COP26 climate summit in Glasgow and the G20 summit in Rome.
Biden gets a domestic boost
Relations between the superpowers collapsed under President Donald Trump, who launched a trade war with China while attacking Beijing’s response to an international investigation into the origins of the Covid pandemic in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Biden redefined confrontation more broadly as a struggle between democracy and autocracy.
It received a boost on Monday when it enacted a $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure package, the largest of its kind in more than half a century. Biden describes the initiative as an important step in making up for years of intensive investment by the Chinese government, proving that democracies can compete.
“The world is changing,” he said. “We have to be ready.”
While the daily tone is more measured than in Trump’s day, the tension over Taiwan threatens to escalate into dangerous new territory.
China has stepped up military activities near Taiwan in recent years, with a record number of warplanes entering the island’s air defense zone in October.
The United States says it supports Taiwan’s self-defense but is ambiguous as to whether it would step in to help directly.
“Any collusion and support for ‘Taiwan independence’ forces undermines the peace in the Taiwan Strait and would only boomerang in the end,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Secretary of State. US State Antony Blinken on a phone call before the weekend.
And the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday entrusted Biden with the responsibility of improving relations.
“We hope that the United States will work in the same direction as China to come to an agreement,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.
The US administration official signaled that Biden would be “very blunt” about what he called “China’s coercive and provocative behavior toward Taiwan.”
But the official also stressed that the two countries have room for cooperation in various areas, such as climate change.
