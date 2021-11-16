Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meet virtually as US-China chasm widens

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Monday opened his virtual meeting with China’s Xi Jinping, saying their goal is to ensure that competition does not escalate into conflict.

The two leaders are meeting by video amid mounting tensions in US-China relations. Biden criticized Beijing for human rights violations against Uyghurs in northwest China, the crackdown on democratic protests in Hong Kong, military aggression against the autonomous island of Taiwan, and more. Xis MPs, meanwhile, have lashed out at Biden’s White House for interfering in what it sees as internal Chinese affairs.

It seems that it is our responsibility as the leaders of China and the United States to ensure that competition between our countries does not escalate into conflict, intentional or not, rather than simple and direct competition, Biden said at the start of the meeting.

Xi told Biden that the two sides need to improve communication. The two leaders traveled together while they were both vice presidents and knew each other well.

I am ready to work with you, Mr. President, to reach consensus, take active measures and move Sino-US relations in a positive direction, said Xi, who called Biden an old friend.

The US President was joined in the Roosevelt Room for the video call by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and National Security Assistants Kurt Campbell, Laura Rosenberger and Jon Czin.

The high-level diplomacy had a touch of informality during the Pandemic Zoom meeting as the two leaders waved to each other once they saw each other on screen.

Biden would have preferred to meet Xi in person, but the Chinese leader has not left his country since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House pitched the idea of ​​a virtual reunion as the next best thing to allow the two leaders to have a frank conversation about a wide range of tensions in the relationship.

Chinese officials have said Taiwan will be their main stake in the talks. Tensions have escalated as the Chinese military has sent an increasing number of fighter jets near the autonomous island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

The Taiwan issue concerns China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as China’s core interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday. This is the most important and sensitive issue in Sino-US relations.

The White House has said Biden will abide by the long-standing policy of the United States, One China, which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Chinese military forces held exercises near Taiwan last week in response to a visit by a US Congressional delegation to the island.

While Beijing is expected to host the Winter Olympics in February and Xi is expected to be approved by Communist Party leaders for a third five-year term as president next year – unprecedented in recent Chinese history, the Chinese leader may seek to stabilize relations in the short term. White House press secretary Jen Psaki added that the condensation of power in China made leader-to-leader conversations essential.

The slowdown in economic growth and a looming housing crisis are also very important to Beijing.

At the same time, Biden, who has seen the number of his polls decline at home amid concerns over the lingering coronavirus pandemic, inflation and supply chain issues, is seeking to find a balancing act on the most important foreign policy problem it faces.

Despite his domestic troubles, White House officials argued that Biden entered his meeting with Xi from a position of strength.

Earlier Monday, Biden enacted a $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill, legislation to modernize the country’s crumbling infrastructure that the Democrat says is critical to the United States as it seeks to retain a competitive advantage over China.

Because of the law, next year will be the first year in 20 years that U.S. infrastructure investment will grow faster than China’s, Biden said. We will have the best roads, bridges, ports and airports again over the next decade.

The White House has set low expectations for the meeting with Xi: no major announcements or even a joint statement were planned.

The US president presented his relationship with Xi as proof of his deep belief that good foreign policy begins with building strong personal relationships.

Public warmth – Xi referred to Biden as an old friend when the then vice president visited China in 2013, while Biden spoke of their friendship has cooled now that the two are leaders. ‘State. Biden bristled in June when a reporter asked him if he would pressure his old friend to cooperate with a World Health Organization investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

Let’s be clear: we know each other well; weren’t old friends, Biden said. It’s just pure business.

Xi, however, at the start of the meeting winked at the warmth of the early days of their relationship, saying: I am very happy to see my old friend.

Biden said he expects the two to spend a lot of time discussing areas where there is a chasm of difference, including human rights, the economy and ensuring an Indo-Pacific. free and open.

We have always communicated with each other very honestly and frankly. We never leave wondering what the other man is thinking, Biden said.