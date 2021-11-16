Former Donald Trump adviser arrested in US for contempt of Congress





Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former US President Donald Trump, has surrendered to US federal authorities to face contempt charges.

It comes after Mr Bannon allegedly defied a subpoena from a Congressional committee investigating the January insurgency on the U.S. Capitol.

Mr Bannon was taken into police custody Monday morning local time and is expected to appear in court later in the afternoon.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon has been arrested for criminal contempt. (PA)

The 67-year-old was charged with two counts of criminal contempt on Friday, one for refusing to appear for a deposition from Congress and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s summons .

The indictment came as a second expected witness, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, defied his own committee subpoena on Friday and as Mr. Trump escalated his battles legal authorities to withhold documents and testimony about the insurgency.

If the House votes in favor of contempt of Mr. Meadows, that recommendation will also be sent to the Department of Justice for a possible indictment.

Donald Trump is fighting to keep his presidential files secret. (PA)

Officials in the Democratic and Republican administrations have been found in contempt by Congress, but criminal charges for contempt are extremely rare.

The indictment against Mr. Bannon comes after a large number of Trump administration officials, including Mr. Bannon, have defied the demands and demands of Congress for the past five years with little consequence, including during an impeachment inquiry.

The administration of former US President Barack Obama has also refused to indict two of its officials who defied the demands of Congress.

The Capitol closed after a day of chaos

The indictment indicates that Mr. Bannon did not communicate with the committee in any way from the time he received the summons on September 24 until October 7, when his lawyer sent a letter, seven hours after the documents due date.

Mr. Bannon, who worked in the White House during the early days of the Trump administration and is currently the host of the conspiratorial “War Room” podcast, is a private citizen who “refused to appear as required. a subpoena, “the indictment says.

When Mr Bannon refused to appear for his testimony in October, his lawyer said the former Trump adviser was led by a lawyer for Mr Trump citing the executive privilege of not answering questions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.9news.com.au/world/steven-bannon-former-donald-trump-adviser-arrested-in-us-contempt-of-congress/6ae17cea-dd1a-429a-befa-2599a19da864 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos