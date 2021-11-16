Couple arrested in Turkey must be released – editorial

It is every tourist’s nightmare. You’re saving up, planning a vacation, and leaving with your spouse after nearly two years of COVID-19-induced grounding.

In the case of Modi’in residents and Egged bus drivers Natali and Mordy Oaknin, their chosen destination was Istanbul, close by and full of scenic spots, great food and friendly people. Like all of us, they took photos as they explored the city.

While visiting the Camilca Tower, a television tower that opened earlier this year and is the tallest in Europe, they took pictures of the exterior of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s palace, unaware that it was illegal to photograph the site (as absurd as this law may be, it is part of the totalitarian approach of the Erdogan regime to rule the country).

After a waitress overheard them talking about taking the photos, she notified the police and the couple were quickly arrested. Although the Turkish police recommended the deportation of the Oaknins for their “offense”, the prosecution in the case decided to chain the couple with the scandalous charges of “political or military espionage”.

A court on Friday extended their pre-trial detention for at least 20 days, as well as that of their Turkish tour guide while the prosecution prepares their case.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a press conference in Istanbul, Turkey, October 16, 2021 (Credit: REUTERS / MURAD SEZER)

Since then, Israel has conducted quiet and non-stop diplomacy in an effort to free the Oaknins. In a ray of light, Turkey on Monday authorized a visit by officials of the Israeli consulate in Istanbul. The head of the foreign ministry’s consular division, Rina Djerassi, was also dispatched to Istanbul to step up efforts to secure their release.

At the same time, an effort was being made to appoint an Israeli lawyer to the couple’s defense team, which would allow a meeting with the Israeli representation. The couple’s Israeli lawyer, Nir Yaslovitzh, told Ynet on Monday that his Turkish partner in the case had visited the Oaknins and found they were being treated adequately.

Israel is walking a tightrope in pushing for the couple’s release while keeping a low profile in its efforts so that it does not explode into a full-blown diplomatic crisis with Turkey and Erdogan. The efforts are further complicated as the two governments do not have ambassadors in their respective countries due to long-standing tensions between Ankara and Jerusalem.

Despite the low profile, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and President Isaac Herzog all stressed on Sunday that the Oaknins were not state agents, but innocent victims.

“These are two innocent citizens who have accidentally found themselves in a difficult situation, and we are doing everything to get the case resolved,” Bennett said on Sunday.

From the distributed and published photos of the Oaknins in local media, they look like a normative couple, even in their Egged uniforms. They could be any of us, carefree tourists dining and taking pictures one minute and in a Turkish prison the next, charged with espionage and facing years in prison.

The Oaknins’ nightmare must end as quickly as possible. Channels 12 and 13 quoted Israeli officials as saying that if the couple are not released within the next two or three days, the likelihood of them being tried and convicted of espionage will increase dramatically.

It is not known whether Erdogan, who has been openly hostile to Israel, is involved in the affair and is using the Oaknins as pawns in an attempt to exert more influence on the Israeli-Palestinian front and on Muslim claims to it. Jerusalem in particular.

But every effort should be made by Israel to reach out to him. Earlier this year, Herzog and Erdogan spoke on the phone for 40 minutes, the first call between the Turkish president and an Israeli official since 2017.

We certainly hope that behind the scenes another phone conversation takes place between the two, one that will culminate in the release of the Oaknins and their safe return to Israel.