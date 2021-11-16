Politics
Boris Johnson insists he wears a face mask ‘where the rules say I should’ after hospital visit
Boris Johnson today insisted he wears a mask wherever he has to under Covid rules, after being photographed without his face covered in a hospital.
The Prime Minister was asked about his trip to Hexham General Hospital, after it emerged NHS staff last week reminded him to put on a mask after posing with nurses.
But he refused to apologize for being photographed with his bare faces with a trio of masked nurses, even nudging them as he dodged a debate on the sleazy Tory in the House of Commons at some 300 miles south.
This followed his appearance at Cop26 in Glasgow, where he was seen without a mask as he sat next to Sir David Attenborough, 95, in the audience.
But at a Downing Street press conference this afternoon, Mr Johnson, who suffers from a cold, said adhering to mask rules was “the responsible thing to do.”
“I wear a mask wherever the rules say so and I urge everyone to do the same,” he said.
At a Downing Street press conference this afternoon, a hoarse Mr Johnson, who suffers from a cold, said adhering to the mask rules was “the responsible thing to do”
“People have actually seen me wear face coverings a bit more regularly because we have seen the number (of infections) increase in the UK.
“I think it is the responsible thing to do and I will continue to do it.”
After Mr Johnson visited Northumberland last weekLive Chronicle Reportedthat staff had to remind him to replace his mask.
It is believed he took it off to do TV interviews before the photos were taken.
Hospital management insisted he “followed strict measures, including wearing a mask, in every clinical area he visited.”
But the rules for visitors posted on its website tell them to “wear a face covering when you enter the hospital until you leave.”
Labor’s shadow health secretary linked the maskless footage to Mr Johnson’s decision not to return from the visit in time to participate in the parliamentary standards debate, after his government flip-flopped the week latest in its decision to tear up the current probe system to investigate the wrongdoing of MPs.
Johnson admitted today that a Christmas lockdown was not completely out of place as he made a desperate appeal to Britons to get their reminders and daily cases of Covid in the UK continued to increase. to augment.
The Prime Minister warned that “storm clouds” of infection were gathering over Europe and forcing countries to return to restrictions, underscoring how the UK “cannot allow yourself to be complacent “.
He said people should be given a reminder if they want to “avoid restrictions on daily living”, adding that it would be a “total tragedy” if doubly vaccinated people die from Covid because they did not have one. received.
Mr Johnson also admitted that people might need proof of a recall to be considered “fully vaccinated” in the future, which could cause further chaos in Britons’ travel plans.
The warnings came as Britain recorded 39,705 other daily coronavirus infections, almost a quarter more than last Monday’s figure. But deaths and hospital admissions – two lagging indicators – fell week over week.
There were 47 Covid victims recorded today, down 18% from last week, and the latest hospital data shows there were 976 admissions on November 9, down 7.5% .
The Prime Minister issued his warning at a press conference in Downing Street, where he also confirmed that people in their 40s will be offered a booster and older teens will be given a second dose.
When asked if a lockdown would be needed if cases continued to rise, the PM said “clearly that we cannot rule anything out” but insisted he had “seen nothing in the data indicating that we had to leave now “.
The comments came after Austria announced a new draconian lockdown of unvaccinated people, after a dramatic rise in infections, and the Netherlands imposed a curfew on pubs and restaurants to deal with the increase cases.
Germany, France and Italy have also seen a significant increase in their epidemics. The Prime Minister was joined today by his chief scientists Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance at the government’s first Covid briefing of the month.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization earlier approved booster vaccines for an additional 8 million Britons in quarantine. He said people can come forward for them “with the confidence that they are safe and effective.” A total of 12 million additional doses have already been administered.
Data released today by the UK Health Security Agency found that people who receive a third dose are 80% less likely to have symptoms of Covid than those who received their second dose in the spring.
There hasn’t been enough time to measure the effect on hospitalizations and deaths, but officials said protection should be “even higher.”
