Mitch McConnell wanted Trump out of Biden nomination





UPDATE: Trump responded to Jonathan Karl’s report suggesting he announced he would not attend President Biden’s inauguration only after learning that Mitch McConnell was trying to unsent him.

“From election day, November 3, the day I realized that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, I would never have agreed to go to the Joe Biden nomination,” he said. he wrote in a press release published on Monday. “This decision was mine, and mine alone. The broken old raven, Mitch McConnell, had nothing to do with it.

NEW!

President Donald J. Trump:

“From election day, November 3, the day I realized that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, I would never have agreed to go to the Joe Bidens inauguration. mine, and mine alone. The broken old raven, Mitch McConnell… pic.twitter.com/pyAYyn11Dk

– Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 15, 2021

Original story below.

***

Donald Trump has chosen not to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden. Mitch McConnell wanted to make sure he didn’t even have a choice.

According to Betrayal, Jonathan Karl’s new book on Trump’s last days in Office. Politico reported the revelation on Monday.

The plan was rendered moot when Trump tweeted that he would not be attending. The betrayal suggests, however, that Trump’s announcement may have been the result of McConnell’s intentions to go to the White House. Karl writes that one of McConnell’s advisers informed Chief of Staff Mark Meadows of the plan and that Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the House of Representatives, also informed the White House that McConnell was trying to get unsolicited Trump.

McConnell had wanted four congressional leaders to write a letter to Trump informing him that he had been uninvited, but McCarthy objected, saying Trump had to be there for “unity.”

The book notes that McConnell tried to protect the Republican Party from Trump, including protecting Trump so he didn’t think badly about the party. He did not vote for his impeachment following the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill and, according to Karl, tried to dissuade Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) From participating in the commission of inquiry into the events of Jan 6, arguing it could hurt Republicans in 2022 and beyond.

Trump, meanwhile, despises McConnell. The former president issued a statement specifically to criticize the most powerful lawmaker in the GOP following the passage of Biden’s infrastructure plan, which McConnell backed. “Why did Old Crow Mitch McConnell vote for a terrible Democratic-Socialist infrastructure spot and make other members of his party to do the same, when he was unable to get a big plan to infrastructure wanting to be presented by me and the Republican Party? Trump wrote last week.

