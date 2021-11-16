PML-N continues to attack justice (PM Imran)





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Monday that the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) used to attack and influence the justice system, saying the political mafia could go all the way to evade prosecution against them.

Prime Minister Imran, while discussing with members of his cabinet the case of the former Supreme Justice of Gilgit-Baltistan, Rana Shamim, concerning a collusion to deny the bonds to the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and to his daughter before the 2018 general election, said the PML-N had a history of attacking the courts.

Sources who attended the meeting said the prime minister added that the PML-N was digging its own grave by getting involved in the case.

Prime Minister Imran’s comments came after an article in ‘The News’ revealed that Pakistan’s former chief justice, Mian Saqib Nisar, gave instructions over the phone to a high court judge in Islamabad to keep ex-PM Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in prison until the 2018 general election, a claim denied by the ex-chief justice.

After the meeting, Prime Minister’s Home and Accountability Advisor Mirza Shahzad Akbar told The Express Tribune that the PML-N attacked the justice system again, adding that it was a new attempt to delay business.

Regarding the PML-N cases settled at the IHC on November 17, the prime minister’s adviser said that statements by the PML-N leadership on the story appeared to make the cases “controversial”.

Read the news of the publication “the most serious form of contempt”

The IHC having already heard of the case, the advisor to the Prime Minister said: “The Attorney General of Pakistan will assist the court in this case.

Akbar, however, was of the view that the highest court should also take note of the matter as such tactics to influence the courts could result in judges refraining from hearing cases of the Sharif family.

Meanwhile, former CJP Nisar, while speaking to The Express Tribune, refuted the allegation, saying it was a “blatant lie” and that no such incident has ever happened. occurred. Admitting that he had traveled with his family and friends to Britain where Shamim had hosted a lunch or dinner, Nisar said no discussion of the cases of the Sharifs had ever taken place.

Later, Judge (Retired) Nisar said he called Judge Shamim to express his condolences on the death of his wife. issued orders beyond its jurisdiction.

In one case, ex-CJP Nisar recalled that Shamim ordered an airline to start service between Islamabad and GB, saying it was outside his jurisdiction.

Nisar said Shamim told him the summary of his extension was pending but was dismissed after seeing negative remarks from the country’s top judge in several cases. “The Supreme Court played no role in his appointment, reappointment or extension, but that’s what he told me on the phone when I called him to offer my condolences,” he said. he declares. “I never saw the summary and was unaware that it had been moved for the Shamim extension.”

