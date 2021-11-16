Politics
Biden and Xi Jinping Virtual Meeting: US President Says Objective Is To Ensure Competition “Does Not Come Into Conflict” | US News
US President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting with China’s Xi Jinping and started on a positive note – saying their goal is to ensure that competition “does not escalate into conflict.”
The two leaders met on a video call amid mounting tensions between the we and China, who have long had a strained relationship.
Sir Biden criticized Beijing for human rights violations against Uyghurs in northwest China as well as the suppression of democratic protests in Hong Kong and military intimidation against the autonomous island of Taiwan, among others.
In response, Mr. XiMPs have lashed out at the Biden administration for meddling in what they believe to be internal Chinese affairs.
“It seems that it is our responsibility as the leaders of China and the United States to ensure that competition between our countries does not escalate into conflict, intentional or not, rather than simple and direct competition. “said Mr. Biden as he opened the meeting.
He added: “It seems to me that we need to establish common sense safeguards. To be clear and honest where we disagree, and work together where interests intersect, especially on vital global issues like climate change.
Biden said the United States “will always stand up for our interests and values and those of our allies and partners,” before inviting Xi to a discussion where his administration has human rights concerns. to the economy, through the guarantee of a free and open the Indo-Pacific “.
Xi, who warmly greeted the US leader as an “old friend,” said the two sides need to improve communication.
He asserted that a healthy and stable bilateral relationship is necessary to face global challenges such as climate change and COVID-19[female[feminine, and added that he would like to work with Mr. Biden to guide the positive development of US-China relations.
“I am ready to work with you, Mr. President, to reach consensus, take active measures and move Sino-US relations forward in a positive direction,” he said.
“A strong Sino-US relationship is necessary to advance the respective development of our two countries and to safeguard a peaceful and stable international environment, in particular to find effective responses to global challenges, such as climate change … and the COVID pandemic. . “
Xi said China and the United States are at critical stages of development and humanity’s “global village” faces multiple challenges.
The two leaders had previously traveled together when they were both vice presidents and knew each other well – and Mr. Biden would have preferred to meet Mr. Xi in person.
However, the Chinese leader has not left his country since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The White House suggested the idea of a virtual reunion as the next best thing to allow the couple to have a frank conversation about a wide range of tensions in the relationship – from climate change to human rights and trade. .
Ahead of the meeting, the White House said Biden would abide by the long-standing US “One China” policy, which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei.
It comes after Chinese military forces held exercises near Taiwan last week in response to a visit by a US Congressional delegation to the island.
Xi may be looking to stabilize U.S.-China relations in the short term, with Beijing due to host the Winter Olympics in February, as well as the Chinese leader expected to serve a third five-year term as president. next year.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki earlier said the “condensation of power” in China made leader-to-leader conversations essential.
Meanwhile, Mr Biden has his own domestic issues after seeing his poll numbers drop over concerns over the lingering coronavirus pandemic, inflation and supply chain issues, and is looking to find a measure of balance on the most important foreign policy problem it faces. .
The White House set low expectations for the meeting with Xi and said no major announcements or even a joint statement were planned.
