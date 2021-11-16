Politics
Israeli officials fear Erdoan Turks may exploit jailed Israeli couple as political pawns | JNS
An Israeli couple was stopped by Turkish police on Friday in Istanbul for taking photos of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s residence during a tour of the country. They were charged with political and military espionage. Israeli officials have expressed concern in the Israeli media that Erdoan is trying to exploit the Israeli government’s rush to release the two to demand political concessions.
Natalie and Mordy Oknin, identified as Modiin city bus drivers, were arrested by Turkish police when staff at a restaurant inside Istanbul Kk amlca TV radio tower saw them photographing Erdoan’s residence and alerted authorities. A Turkish citizen has also been arrested for taking photos of the president’s home and faces similar charges.
The couple were toasted by officials from Istanbul’s Attorney General’s office before being transferred to a prison, Turkey reported Anadolu Agency.
They were expected to be deported to Israel on condition that they could not return to Turkey for a period of time, said Gallia Lindenstrauss, senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), specializing in Turkish foreign policy. JNS. What worries Israel is the fact that instead of being deported, they have remained in detention. The feeling is that the judiciary in Turkey is not completely independent and therefore there is a political motive to keep them in detention.
Comparisons are made with the case of Naama Issachar, Lindenstrauss said. Issachar, a young Israeli, was arrested in Russia in April 2019 and sentenced to nine years in prison for allegedly carrying nine grams of marijuana in her luggage. She was published in January 2020, but only after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly did concession in Russia.
The case of the Israeli couple in Istanbul also reached the highest levels of the Israeli government with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett opening the weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday, saying: First, I would like to comment on the arrests of the Oknin couple in Turkey. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and I, along with other officials, have dealt with this issue throughout the weekend. They are two innocent civilians who were mistakenly caught in a complex situation.
An anonymous senior official said website N12 Monday, we are still working to understand the incident. At the moment, we are not getting clear answers.
Frictions with Israel still help Erdoan nationally
Dr Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, expert on Turkey and researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS) and the Moshe Dayan Center, where he is co-editor of Turquiescope, told JNS that the arrest of Israeli tourists is even more egregious than that of Issachar in Russia, who has at least been charged with transporting drugs. In this case, we have a couple of tourists taking photos from an observation tower. It is as if a couple are going up to the Eiffel Tower in Paris and being arrested for taking pictures.
Yanarocak said it was no coincidence the couple were Israeli and expressed doubts about Turkish reports that a waiter overheard the couple say Erdoan’s name, prompting them to call the police. The server must have heard the name Erdoan in one of the many languages. Why did he call the authorities when he heard the name only spoken by Hebrew speakers? asked Yanarocak.
Yanarocak speculated that this incident is a continuation of an earlier case last month in which Turkey arrested 15 suspected Mossad spies. The alleged agents, of Arab origin, were not Israeli citizens. They were accused of targeting Palestinian and Syrian students in Turkey receiving training in the defense industry.
Israel did not give in to Turkey’s demands in this case (the exact demands are not known, but Yanarocak is certain they relate to intelligence issues). He said Turkey could use the two Israeli tourists to reaffirm those demands.
Lindenstrauss said she doesn’t think Turkey is in a strong position to make demands. At the end of the day, Israel has the upper hand. He created alternatives to his relationship with Turkey. So today, compared to 10 years ago, Israel needs Ankara much less than before.
She noted that tourism, for example, is an important industry for Turkey with half a million Israelis visiting the country before the pandemic. With the Turkish lira declining, foreign currencies are even more important, she said, and this arrest will certainly have a chilling effect on Israelis considering surrendering.
Yanarocak said it was possible that the reason behind Turkey’s actions could trump a blow to its tourism industry. He noted that there could be an element of domestic politics in addition to intelligence issues at stake. Public support for Erdoan and his allies is waning, he said, and friction with Israel still helps Erdoan in the process. National level.
Both Yanarocak and Lindenstrauss said the incident was ignored by Turkish print media, which wields more influence than online media. Yanarocak said it was a good thing. This means that the Turkish government has leeway and can release the Israeli couple if they wish without fear of eliciting a strong backlash from the public.
