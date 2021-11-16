Politics
Joe Biden seeks “common sense safeguards” at virtual summit with Xi Jinping
1/5
Nov. 15 (UPI) – US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping called on their countries to stabilize their relations at a virtual summit on Monday.
The virtual meeting was the second direct conversation between Biden and Xi in three months. The two spoke by phone in September.
Biden opened the conversation expressing the need to “put in place common sense safeguards,” acknowledging his close relationship with Xi as the two have served as their countries’ vice presidents as nations are now engaged in “intense competition” and growing tension over military activities and human rights.
“We spent a tremendous amount of time talking to each other and hopefully we can have a frank conversation tonight as well,” Biden said to start the evening’s conversation from the Roosevelt Room in the White House.
Xi too opened the meeting on a cordial note as he spoke from a room in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
“Although it is not as good as a face to face meeting, I am very happy to see my old friend,” Xi said.
Biden and Xi were to speak for about three hours and go over a multitude of concerns on the American side, primarily human rights, the military aggression from Beijing and Taiwan.
Monday’s talks come as the United States last month urged China to stop “provocative” flights over Taiwanese airspace because Beijing has viewed the island nation as a separatist province since the civil war. 1940s.
“The two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage competition between the United States and [China], as well as ways to work together where our interests align, ”the White House said in a statement.
“Throughout, President Biden will make clear the intentions and priorities of the United States and be clear and frank about our concerns.”
President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone in September, but Monday will be their first full-fledged bilateral meeting, which they will attend remotely. File photo by Stephen Shaver / UPI
Biden said he looked forward to a “frank and frank discussion,” asking for the opportunity to communicate “honestly and directly” on a range of topics.
“As I have said before, it seems to me that our responsibility as the leaders of China and the United States is to ensure that the competition between our two countries does not escalate into conflict, intentional or not. simple competition, ”he said. .
Discussions were also to focus on other issues such as trade, supply chain issues, COVID-19 and climate change.
“Our two countries are in a fundamentally different situation from each other compared to what we were in the past,” said a senior administration official. according to CNN. “It’s a multi-faceted dynamic, it’s complex and it has no historical parallel.”
Lu Xiang, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said a major factor in the talks will be how the US government defines its relationship with China between “cooperation and competition.”
“If the United States continues to pursue its strategy of rivalry against China, it should be subject to certain rules rather than building a small circle to contain China, which will not work,” Lu said in Beijing. State-run Global Times.
The Biden administration has also joined with other world powers in sanctioning Chinese officials for human rights abuses against the country’s Muslim Uyghur population and other minorities.
Recently, however, the two countries announced a surprise deal to work together to tackle climate change at the COP26 summit in Glasgow last week.
