Joint session of parliaments tomorrow





ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s adviser on parliamentary affairs, Dr Babar Awan, said on Monday that the joint session of parliament will be held on November 17 (Wednesday) at 12:00 p.m.

Speaking here in the National Assembly, he said the government was ready to consider the opposition’s suggestions and that his member could sit with them before the joint session. If no suggestion is made by the opposition on legislative proposals, it should vote in favor of these bills, he added.

Babar Awan cited articles in the constitution and said sub-judicial cases should not be considered in parliament. He cited Article 68 of the Constitution which states that “no discussion shall take place in the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) regarding the conduct of a judge of the Supreme Court or of a high court in the exercise of its functions “.

In a question raised by MMAP House leader Asad Mahmood, Babar Awan said the recommendations of the Council for Islamic Ideology (CII) should be discussed in the House and that a date would be set for the debate on it.

He also called on the opposition to join the House Affairs Advisory Committee to set the agenda for House discussions. Meanwhile, Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that a joint session of Parliament was called for Wednesday afternoon.

Fawad said the ruling coalition partners had met Prime Minister Imran Khan here and welcomed the chief justice’s suo moto advice on the matter. On this occasion, the Prime Minister withdrew his reservations and all the allies expressed their confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill’s Special Assistant were also present on the occasion. He added that members of Pakistan’s allied Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parties had met Prime Minister Imran Khan. Leaders of all allied parties, including the GDA, MQM, PMLQ and the Balochistan Awami Party, were present at the meeting. Allied objections were heard in detail and removed during the meeting. All allies expressed their full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan and the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. It has been decided that a joint session of Parliament will be called for Wednesday at 2 p.m., he said.

