Boris Johnson to make a nationwide Covid announcement this afternoon

Boris Johnson is due to hold a Covid-19 press conference with Chief Science Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty at 3 p.m., Downing Street said.

Health officials have warned of a bumpy few months as they expand the Covid-19 booster program to include healthy adults over 40.

UK ministers accepted a recommendation from the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) that the booster program should be expanded to include people aged 40 to 49.

Second doses for 16 and 17 year olds were also approved after JCVI said this group should be offered a second Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine 12 weeks after receiving the first.

The JCVI said expanding the recall campaign and offering a second jab to 16 and 17 year olds will help extend our protection until 2022.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to get their booster to get the extra level of protection that will make all the difference for the winter, until Christmas.

And England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said everyone has a role to play in helping the UK to have as safe and disruptive a winter as possible.

Speaking on a visit to a medical center in east London, Mr Johnson said: What happens is if you can get your booster back your immunity goes up to 95%.

So far 75% of people over 70 receive a reminder, there are a lot of people, but it’s that extra 25% that will make all the difference for winter, for Christmas, for our projects for the future, because it’s that extra level of protection that we really need.

The message is therefore: for anyone over 70, introduce yourself, get your reminder; anyone over 50, introduce yourself and get your booster now; in the coming week or so, anyone over 40 as well, introduce yourself and get your reminder.

Professor Van-Tam said during a press briefing in Downing Street: Bumpy a few months ahead.

But everyone has a key role to play in making the winter as safe and disruptive as possible.

Wear face covers in crowded areas if convenient, increase indoor ventilation whenever you can, make sure you get vaccinated, and like any medication, make sure you complete the course.

And when you’re called for your callback, please show up quickly so that we across the UK can start and finish this job.

He added: I believe if the recall program is successful, and with very high usage, we can dramatically reduce concerns about hospitalizations and deaths from Covid over Christmas, and for the rest of this winter for millions of people. people.

A new study has highlighted how boosters can dramatically increase the protection of people against a symptomatic case of Covid-19.

Two weeks after receiving their booster, adults over 50 had at least a 93% reduced risk of contracting a symptomatic case of Covid-19, according to a study by the UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA).

Protection against more serious illness and death is expected to be even higher.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chairman of the Covid-19 Vaccination for JCVI, said: The booster dose greatly strengthens the existing protection and will extend the duration of that protection against serious illnesses.

We therefore urge those eligible for a recall to come forward and have your recall and to maximize your protection.

He added: Vaccine booster doses in the most vulnerable adults and second vaccine doses in 16 to 17 year olds are important ways to increase our protection against Covid-19 infection and serious illness.

These vaccinations will also help extend our protection until 2022.

The NHS has been urged to prepare to offer eligible people a booster vaccine as soon as possible.

So far, some 12.6 million people have undergone a third vaccine against Covid-19.

The JCVI said people should be offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as a booster, regardless of which vaccine they initially had.

The booster will be offered six months after the administration of the second vaccine, with people able to make an appointment after five months.

Health and Social Affairs Secretary Sajid Javid said in a statement: Our Covid-19 vaccination rollout has been a phenomenal success, saving countless lives, reducing pressure on the NHS and helping us stop the spread of the virus.

We are expanding the program further and today I accepted the advice of the independent experts at JCVI to extend the additional booster offer to people 40 years of age and over and to offer a second dose of a vaccine to all young people aged 16 to 17 as part of the primary vaccination schedule.

The four regions of the UK intend to follow the advice of JCVI.

I have asked the NHS to prepare to offer a vaccine to eligible people as soon as possible.

He added: The JCVI will continue to consider whether the booster program should be extended to all people under the age of 40 and I look forward to receiving their advice in due course.

Professor Lim said it was not yet clear whether those under 40 would need a booster.

He told the Downing Street briefing: It may well be that adults under 40 will need a booster dose or a third dose at some point, we don’t know yet if that is really. the case.

We are constantly looking at the data very closely and if there is sufficient signal to warrant a third dose, therefore a booster dose for this age group, we will certainly announce it and advise it accordingly.

The Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the announcement strengthens our ability to ensure people are protected from Covid-19 and save lives.

Earlier Monday, Government Minister Oliver Dowden said it was up to the public to determine whether new checks should be imposed during the winter months.

Mr Dowden said the vaccination program offers the best assurance that further restrictions on Covid-19 will not be needed over Christmas.

The President of the Conservative Party told Sky News: It’s in our hands. If you get the callback when the call comes in, that’s the biggest wall of defense we have against Covid.