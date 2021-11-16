Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch the Purvanchal highway on November 16 | Lucknow News





LUCKNOW: The 341 km Purvanchal highway connecting Lucknow to Ghazipur will be inaugurated on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just months before the crucial UP Assembly elections. It would be India’s longest operational highway, exceeding the 301 km long Agra-Lucknow highway.

PM Modi is expected to arrive in a C-130J Super Hercules transport plane that will land on the 3.2 km long airstrip built on the Kurebhar section of the Greenfield controlled access highway in Sultanpur and will dedicate the project to the population almost three years after laying its foundation on July 14, 2018, in Azamgarh.

The Purvanchal Expressway project was launched to stimulate development in the remote eastern region of the UP which has fallen behind in terms of infrastructure and industrialization.

Experts said the highway could give the BJP an advantage over its political rivals in the eastern UP region, which also includes the PM Modis parliamentary constituency of Varanasi and the political backyard CM Yogis Gorakhpur.

Starting from Chand Sarai village on Lucknow-Sultanpur Road (NH-731) in Lucknow, the highway passes through seven districts Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh and Mau before ending at Haidariya village on national road no. ° 19 in Ghazipur, just 18 km from the UP-Bihar border.

The highway has been the dream project of the state government and CM Yogi Adityanath. The project was completed in record time despite severe restrictions caused by the Covid pandemic, Awanish Awasthi, CEO of UP Expressway and Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) said on the eve of the inauguration.

All the preparations for the inauguration by the Prime Minister have been completed, he added. CM Yogi had an inspection of the inauguration ceremony site on Monday.

The inauguration will also see the landing of fighter jets on the 3.2 km long and 34 m wide emergency airstrip at Sultanpur.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 22,496 crore (including the cost of land), the highway has eight packages. UPEIDA officials said the bids received were about 5.19 percent less than estimated cost, resulting in a profit of about Rs 614 crore for the authority.

The six-lane highway (expandable to eight lanes) has 18 overflights, seven rail bridges (ROB) and 271 underpasses. According to a UPEIDA document, the development works of eight sanitary blocks and four petrol pumps are underway. In the event of an accident, a total of 16 ambulances (two in each package) will be available for rapid assistance and rapid transport of the injured to the nearest hospital.

The highway will provide much-needed connectivity from the eastern region of the UP to the state capital, then to Delhi via the Lucknow-Agra highway and the Yamuna highway.

The state government also plans to install 21 industrial points in the hinterland of the highway over an area of ​​9,171 hectares. The state government has identified the hand weaving industry, food processing units, storage factories, mandi and milk industries for this purpose. Opportunities will also be available for the establishment of industrial training institutes, education and training institutes, medical institutes near the highway.

