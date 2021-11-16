Politics
Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Birsa Munda Museum in Ranchi, announces nine more tribal museums to open soon
The museum would help generations get to know the brave tribal freedom fighters: Hemant
Ranchi, November 15: The first of 10 new museums dedicated to tribal culture and contribution to the freedom movement was opened Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the anniversary of the birth of the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda in Ranchi.
Narendra Modi opened the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Freedom Fighters Memorial Museum on what was the first Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas or Tribal Pride Day.
Addressing the rally virtually, Modi said it was decided to honor the contributions of indigenous peoples. For this, a historic decision was taken that from today, every year the country will celebrate November 15, that is, the anniversary of the birth of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya. Gaurav Diwas, he said.
This museum [Birsa Munda museum] will become a living place of our diverse tribal culture, illustrating the contribution of tribal heroes and heroines in the struggle for freedom, he noted.
Birsa Munda knew that social welfare could not be achieved by avoiding the diversity, ancient identity and nature of India in the name of modernity. He believed in modern education and denounced the evils of society. Mahatma Gandhi fought against racial discrimination in South Africa and Birsa Munda fought against British rule in India.
Mr. Modi underlined the strong will of the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpaye at the origin of the formation of Jharkhand on November 15, 2000.
It was Atal of who was the first to form a separate tribal ministry within the country’s government and linked tribal interests to the country’s policies, he added.
,
On this occasion, Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of Tribal Affairs of the State Champai Soren were present at the Ranchi site.
On this occasion, Hemant Soren declared that today is definitely a historic day.
The day is important and historic because today, the “Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Garden cum Freedom Fighter Museum” was inaugurated in the former prison complex of the capital Ranchi where Bhagwan Birsa Munda had spent his last days. This complex has a new look thanks to the efforts of the state government and the central government. The government has prepared a collection of many agitator freedom fighters and society leaders making this complex a historical symbol, through which the next generation can be made aware of the past.
The brave sons of Jharkhand never shied away from fighting for the pride of their country and state. The people of Jharkhand fought for land, forest and water before others could even think of freedom. Heroic sons were born in every nook and cranny of this state’s Santhal Pargana, Kolhan, North Chotanagpur, South Chotanagpur and Palamu divisions, Soren said.
The Chief Minister said that today we should make a commitment that, following the path laid out by these brave sons, we should ensure our participation in the overall development of the state.
On this occasion, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda, in his acceptance speech, shared detailed information on the concepts, objectives, coordination and cooperation of central and state governments in Ranchi , Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Udyan cum Museum.
Retaining and renovating the old prison complex located in Ranchi, the capital of the state of Jharkhand, this complex was developed under the name of “Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Udyan cum Museum” with a total amount of Rs 142.31 crore. In which Rs 117.31 crore was provided by Government of Jharkhand and Rs 25 crore was provided by Department of Tribal Affairs, Government of India. The total area of this complex is approximately 30 acres, of which the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Udyan was developed and built on approximately 25 acres, while the remaining 5 acres of Bhagwan Birsa Munda Prison was used as a museum.
Attractive special furniture, horticulture, musical fountain, food court, children’s park, overflow bridge, parking lot and other community facilities were built on the premises of Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Udyan cum.
A large 25-foot-tall statue of “Lord Birsa Munda” has been installed outside the prison premises. The life and struggles of the tribal revolution and courageous freedom fighters of Jharkhand will be presented through laser and light shows, films and musical fountains throughout the complex.
A 9-foot-tall statue of tribal freedom fighters has been installed in the courtyard in front of the main building. Whose names are as follows: – Ganga Narayan Singh, Poto Ho, Bhagirathi Manjhi, Veer Budhu Bhagat, Telanga Khadia, Sido-Kanhu, Nilambar-Pitamber, Diva-Kisun, Gaya Munda and Tana Bhagat. Behind each statue, his fighting life is presented through murals.
