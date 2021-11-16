Politics
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold virtual meeting
US President Joe Biden opened his virtual meeting with China’s Xi Jinpingby, saying the goal of the two world leaders should be to ensure that competition between the two superpowers “does not conflict”.
Key points:
- Xi Jinping Says US, China Must Strengthen Cooperation
- Joe Biden has previously criticized Beijing on human rights issues
- This is the first virtual meeting between the two leaders
Xi hailed the US president as his “old friend” and echoed Mr. Biden’s cordial tone in his own opening remarks, saying, “China and the United States must increase communication and cooperation.”
As the two leaders opened their summit with friendly waves, they met at a time of growing tensions in US-China relations.
Mr Biden slammed Beijing for human rights violations against Uyghurs in northwest China, the suppression of democratic protests in Hong Kong, military aggression against the autonomous island of Taiwan and more .
Xi’s deputies, meanwhile, have lashed out at Biden’s White House for meddling in what they see as internal Chinese affairs.
“It seems that it is our responsibility as the leaders of China and the United States to ensure that competition between our countries does not escalate into conflict, intentional or not, rather than simple and direct competition. “Mr. Biden said at the start of the meeting.
The two leaders know each other well, having traveled together when they were both vice-presidents.
“I am ready to work with you, Mr. President, to reach consensus, take active measures and move Sino-US relations forward in a positive direction,” Xi said.
The US President was joined in the Roosevelt Room for the video call by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a handful of assistants.
Mr. Xi, for his part, was accompanied by Communist Party director Ding Xuexiang and several advisers.
Chinese authorities say Taiwan is the main problem
The high-level diplomacy had a touch of pandemic informality during the Zoom meeting as the two leaders waved to each other once they saw each other onscreen, with Mr. Xi telling Mr. Biden: “It’s is the first time we’ve met virtually, although it’s not as good as a face-to-face meeting. “
Mr Biden would have preferred to meet Mr Xi in person, but the Chinese leader has not left his country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The White House pitched the idea of a virtual reunion as the next best thing to allow the two leaders to have a frank conversation about a wide range of tensions in the relationship.
Chinese officials have said in advance that Taiwan will be their main stake in the talks.
Tensions have escalated as the Chinese military has sent an increasing number of fighter jets near the autonomous island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.
“The Taiwan issue concerns the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China, as well as the fundamental interests of China,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.
“This is the most important and sensitive issue in Sino-US relations.”
The White House said Biden would abide by the long-standing US “one China” policy, which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei.
Chinese military forces held exercises near Taiwan last week in response to a visit by a US Congressional delegation to the island.
China wants “co-leader” status with the United States
Dr Ian Chong of the National University of Singapore says Beijing is using virtual meeting to assert itself.
“For China, there is an aspect of them that tries to demonstrate that they are co-leaders of the world,” Dr Chong said.
“Quite subtly, China is trying to suggest that not only are they equal with the world, but that they are on the side that takes the initiative and are able to see the big picture, beyond bilateral relations. “
Dr Chong said the two leaders were seeking to “set the tone” for Biden’s presidency.
“I think the meeting is supposed to set the tone for future negotiations: whether it is on tariffs, on Taiwan, on nuclear proliferation and arms control,” he said.
“So I think setting the tone is really the main intention of this meeting.”
AP / ABC
