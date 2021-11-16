Donald Trump’s ally Steve Bannon faces contempt in US court





Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, appeared before a judge to face charges of criminal contempt for defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating the murderous January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Bannon surrendered to FBI agents earlier today.

The 67-year-old was charged with two counts of criminal contempt on Friday – one for refusing to appear for a deposition from Congress and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the subpoena. committee.

Bannon did not enter a plea during the hearing.

Magistrate judge Robin Meriweather released him without bail, but asked him to report to court officials every week and ordered him to surrender his passport.

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon has arrived at the FBI office in Washington DC. Credit: AP

He is due to return to court on Thursday.

If convicted, Bannon faces a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year behind bars on each count, prosecutors said.

Outside the courthouse, a large inflatable rat resembling former President Trump stood on the sidewalk as reporters waited for Bannon to leave the courthouse.

The indictment came as a second awaited witness, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, defied a separate subpoena from the committee on Friday and as Trump stepped up his legal battles to withhold claims. documents and testimonies about the Capitol riot.

If the House votes to despise Meadows, that recommendation would also be sent to the Justice Department for a possible indictment.

Violent insurgencies loyal to President Donald Trump attempt to break through a police barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington on January 6, 2021. Credit: Julio Cortez / APSteve Bannon (right) was Donald Trump’s chief strategist during Trump’s first presidency. Credit: AP

Officials in the Democratic and Republican administrations have been tried for contempt by Congress, but criminal charges for contempt are extremely rare.

The indictment against Bannon comes after a large number of Trump administration officials – including Bannon – have defied congressional demands and demands for the past five years with little consequence, including when ‘an impeachment inquiry.

President Barack Obama’s administration has also refused to indict two of its officials who defied Congress’ demands.

The indictment stated that Bannon had made no contact with the committee between the time he received the summons on September 24 and October 7, when his attorney sent a letter, seven hours after the due date. due date of documents.

Bannon, who worked in the White House during the early days of the Trump administration and currently serves as the host of the War Room: Pandemic podcast, is a private citizen who refused to testify as required by a subpoena, according to the indictment.

When Bannon refused to appear for his testimony in October, his lawyer said the former Trump adviser was led by a Trump lawyer citing the executive privilege of not answering questions.

