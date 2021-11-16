Nawaz Sharif will soon return to Pak? Army rolls out red carpet for ex-PM to push back Imran Khan





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s problems are all set to escalate, with his predecessor being pressured by the establishment to return to the country.

Sources told CNN-News18 that Sharif, in a subtle way, was told he was needed in Pakistan and should return. The development comes amid a power struggle between the military and Khan, the former planning to pave the way out for the former cricketer who has fallen out of favor.

Sharif, convicted in two corruption cases, the properties of Avenfield and Al-Azizia Steel Mills, was declared an offender in December 2019 by the High Court in Islamabad after he failed to appear before it in the framework of other cases against him. In 2018, an accounts court in Pakistan sentenced Sharif to 10 years in prison for possession of assets beyond his known sources of income and one year for failing to cooperate with the investigation into the Avenfield case.

In the same year, he was sentenced to seven years in prison in the corruption case of Al-Azizia Steel Mills, where illegal investments were detected. All sentences were to be carried out simultaneously.

He has been living in London, UK, since November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him leave to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment.

In a recent controversy, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Justice Rana M Shamim filed an affidavit in which he said he witnessed the then CJP Saqib Nisar ordered a High Court judge that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz will not be released on bail until the 2018 general election.

Sources close to Nawaz Sharif say the affidavit may not have been filed until after the military consented and suggest the former prime minister may have been tricked.

Nawaz Sharif’s return will be a major trigger against Imran Khan, leaving Khan with no choice but to resign.

Sources told CNN-News18 that two options were presented to Imran Khan: either to resign on his own by November 20, or for the opposition to make an internal change in parliament. In either case, Imran Khan is leaving, the sources said, adding that over the coming week the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will lose its political allies, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q).

Parvez Khattak of the PTI and Shahbaz Sharif of the Muslim League of Pakistan (Nawaz) are likely names for the post of prime minister, the sources said.

Imran Khan’s political space has also been threatened due to the country’s poor economy and protracted protests by the TLP group, whose demands the prime minister was forced to accept, in order to end the protests. violent in the main stations.

