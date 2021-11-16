Either mainline for Russian gas or defense of Ukraine, Boris Johnson told Europe





The latter comment was interpreted as a post on Nord Stream 2, which would link Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea and is offered by Gazprom, a Russian energy company. The pipeline, which has been planned for more than a decade, retains the support of German leaders but has been criticized by political leaders in the United States and the United Kingdom. Critics say this could undermine Ukraine, which remains in the throes of civil war, as it currently collects transit fees from existing pipelines crossing the country and could be bypassed. There are also fears that the pipeline will increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas, which Mr Putin has shown he is prepared to manipulate for geopolitical purposes. Ms Merkel is due to step down as German Chancellor once coalition talks between German political parties reach agreement and a new administration is formed. Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat, is expected to succeed him. The change of direction theoretically opens the door to a change in Russian gas policy, although that remains unclear. Meanwhile, Nord Stream 2 has yet to get its final approval. Some European political leaders other than Germany have been lukewarm about the pipeline in the past. Germany will have final approval for the project, which means Mr Johnson’s message could be interpreted as a call for other European nations to put pressure on Berlin. Solidarity with our friends in Poland Mr Johnson’s reference to man-made tensions on the Polish border referred to the thousands of migrants who remain camped on the Belarusian side for a second week. Polish politicians, and now the Prime Minister, have suggested that the standoff is being orchestrated by Mr Putin and Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko. Mr Macron’s warning to Mr Putin on Monday, the hardest line a Western leader has taken in the latest standoff, reflects the level of concern over Ukraine’s Russian military build-up. Ms Merkel also spoke with Lukashenko of Belarus for about an hour about the border crisis, according to Belarusian state media. At a press conference in Downing Street on the coronavirus, the Prime Minister, when asked about border tensions, expressed his solidarity with our friends in Poland. He added: “We encourage everyone to work for peace and stability in the European region. We are alongside our friends from all over the region – Estonia, Poland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/11/15/europe-must-choose-mainlining-russian-gas-defending-peace-ukraine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos