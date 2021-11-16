Politics
Xi sets out principles for “in a new era” relationship
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on November 15, 2021.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images
BEIJING US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met virtually Tuesday as part of the closest communication between the leaders of the two countries since Biden took office in January.
While both sides noted points of tension, public statements following the meeting highlighted ways for the world’s two largest economies to avoid conflict.
Biden “noted the need for common sense safeguards to ensure that competition does not escalate into conflict and to keep lines of communication open,” the White House said in a statement after the meeting.
Regarding Taiwan, there was “nothing new established in the form of safeguards or other agreements,” a senior Biden administration official told reporters on an appeal.
Xi told the meeting that for China and the United States to come to an understanding “in a new era,” three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation must be followed, media said. of Chinese state, according to a translation by CNBC. Beijing generally uses language like “mutual respect” to demand more favorable terms from the United States.
“The meeting itself was really about the two leaders discussing how to handle competition between the United States and China responsibly,” the Biden official said.
“The meeting [was] broad, thorough, frank, constructive, substantial and productive, ”Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Twitter. “It helps to increase mutual understanding.
Tensions between the two countries escalated under former US President Donald Trump, starting with trade and tariffs on billions of dollars in goods.
Leaders ended the meeting shortly before 12:30 p.m. Beijing time (11:30 p.m. ET Monday), nearly four hours after it began, according to Chinese state media.
The virtual meeting started with a positive tone and cordial remarks. Xi said he was “very happy” to see his “old friend,” while Biden said the two “had never been so formal with each other,” according to a reading from the House. Blanche opening remarks for the meeting.
Biden said the leaders’ responsibility was “to be clear and honest where we disagree and work together where our interests intersect, especially on vital global issues like climate change.”
“Our responsibility as the leaders of China and the United States is to ensure that competition between our countries does not escalate into conflict, whether intentional or not,” said the US president. “Just a simple and straightforward competition.”
The two leaders said it would be best to meet in person and called for more communication.
The Chinese leader also “said he was ready to work with President Biden to reach consensus and take active steps to move Sino-US relations in a positive direction,” according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Xi stressed the need for a “healthy and stable” relationship between the two countries, according to the press release.
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng joined the virtual meeting, as well as Ding Xuexiang, director of the general office of the CPC Central Committee, and Yang Jiechi, director of the committee’s foreign affairs office.
On the US side, attendees included Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Three representatives of the National Security Council also joined: Kurt Campbell, deputy to the president and coordinator for the Indo-Pacific; Laura Rosenberger, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for China; and Jon Czin, director for China.
Despite the Trump administration’s focus on trade, a senior Biden administration official told reporters before the call that tariffs are unlikely to be on the agenda. The meeting is about the United States’ efforts to manage competition with China, not specific goals or an outcome, the official said.
The high-level meeting is important to ensure that competition does not lead to conflict, the official said.
The Taiwan controversy is a point of tension between China and the United States. Beijing considers the island, which runs its own democratic government, to be part of the territory of the Beijing-based government.
