Xi sets out principles for “in a new era” relationship

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on November 15, 2021.

BEIJING US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met virtually Tuesday as part of the closest communication between the leaders of the two countries since Biden took office in January.

While both sides noted points of tension, public statements following the meeting highlighted ways for the world’s two largest economies to avoid conflict.

Biden “noted the need for common sense safeguards to ensure that competition does not escalate into conflict and to keep lines of communication open,” the White House said in a statement after the meeting.

Regarding Taiwan, there was “nothing new established in the form of safeguards or other agreements,” a senior Biden administration official told reporters on an appeal.

Xi told the meeting that for China and the United States to come to an understanding “in a new era,” three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation must be followed, media said. of Chinese state, according to a translation by CNBC. Beijing generally uses language like “mutual respect” to demand more favorable terms from the United States.

“The meeting itself was really about the two leaders discussing how to handle competition between the United States and China responsibly,” the Biden official said.

“The meeting [was] broad, thorough, frank, constructive, substantial and productive, ”Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Twitter. “It helps to increase mutual understanding.

Tensions between the two countries escalated under former US President Donald Trump, starting with trade and tariffs on billions of dollars in goods.

Leaders ended the meeting shortly before 12:30 p.m. Beijing time (11:30 p.m. ET Monday), nearly four hours after it began, according to Chinese state media.

The virtual meeting started with a positive tone and cordial remarks. Xi said he was “very happy” to see his “old friend,” while Biden said the two “had never been so formal with each other,” according to a reading from the House. Blanche opening remarks for the meeting.