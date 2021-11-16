Trump slams Pence’s ex-assistant after she said he admitted losing





Former President Trump Donald Trump Stoltenberg said the Jan.6 siege was an attack on “NATO core values”. member of staff who has increasingly criticized his rhetoric surrounding the 2020 election.

Trump, in a lengthy statement, attacked former White House communications director Alyssa Farah as a “backbench MP” after telling CNN that Trump confessed to him the day after the November election that he had lost.

“He told me shortly after that he knew he had lost, but then people walked around him. They got information in front of him, and I think he really could have changed his mind. about it, and it’s scary because he lost. “

The comments were the latest in a string of criticisms of Farah in recent weeks as she appeared on “The View” and CNN. Farah, who also served as spokesperson for former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceBarrasso refuses to criticize Trump for Pence’s remarks Alyssa Farah says she believes Pence will run for president in 2024 The former Trump administration aide says she was warned to play Taylor Swift music at the White House MORE and the Pentagon, told CNN on Saturday she would not vote for Trump if he ran again.

“It’s amazing how these people leave with respect and adoration for me and others in the White House, but as soon as CNN or other cameras are shot in their face, or the losers of The View pose a question, or money being thrown at them, or someone writing a bogus book, inglorious lightweights like Farah are changing so quickly, “Trump said in a statement through his Political Action Committee. .

“I watched this clown on TV say exactly what they wanted her to say and I watched the lies,” Trump continued. “Was she paid by CNN at low odds? By the way, as soon as the crime of the century happened on November 3, I knew the election was rigged and stolen, and I never changed my mind about it. “

Trump noted Farah’s resignation letter, in which she said it was “the honor of a lifetime” to serve in the administration and showcased various accomplishments of the Trump administration that she was “deeply proud of. “.

Farah, who has been the periodic host of “Rising” on Hill.TV, tweeted earlier Monday that she was leaving for her honeymoon.

“I see I have honeymoon wishes from my old boss!” Too kind ! Farah tweeted moments after the release of Trump’s statement.

Farah joined Trump’s White House in April 2020 as an ally of former chief of staff Mark MeadowsMark MeadowsMeadows is in the growing spotlight of the Jan. 6 panel Upton: When witnesses ignore subpoenas, “you don’t ‘don’t really have an equal branch of government’ Former Trump Administrative Assistant says she was warned to play Taylor Swift music in the White House PLUS. She has become an increasingly regular presence on Fox News as a White House spokesperson, and she resigned in December after Trump lost the election.

In the months that followed, Farah was more outspoken than most of Trump’s former aides about his refuted claims that the election was fraudulent.

Farah told CNN earlier this month it would be a “nightmare scenario” if Trump were re-elected in 2024.

“Whether it was arming the Justice Department against political opponents, whether it was attacking the free press, it would certainly also be willing to use the military for political reasons. “Farah told the network.

Farah is said to have spoken voluntarily with the House panel investigating the January 6 insurgency. The testimony of Farah and other former Pence aides could prove politically problematic for Trump, even though his own former aides have refused to cooperate.

