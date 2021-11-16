Prime Minister Imran Khan wants “no interference” in Rana Shamim-Saqib Nisar issue





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked not to interfere in the case involving former chief justice of Gilgit Baltistan Justice (retd) Rana Shamim and former CJP Saqib Nisar, ARY NEWS reported.

This was revealed by lawyer Ali Zafar on the ARY NEWS program, 11th Hour.

“I discussed the affidavit of Judge (ret’d) Rana Shamim with Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said, adding that it was prejudice after the High Court of Justice Islamabad (IHC) learned of it.

He said the prime minister had let him know there was no need for interference in this matter. “The case is before the court and therefore the prime minister does not want interference,” he said.

Lawyer Ali Zafar said the statement highlighted two major points, one explaining why it was disclosed so late and the other is that it is beyond the imagination of a chief justice. discusses such a sensitive issue in front of a third party.

It is relevant to mention here that former CJ Gilgit Baltistan claimed that former CJP Saqib Nisarhad asked a High Court judge to keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif in prison until the 2018 general election.

CJ IHC learned of the case after the name of a sitting HC judge appeared in the controversy that arose after the former CJ GB’s allegations.

Nisar calls the allegations a blatant lie

Retired former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar called the ex-CJ GB’s allegations a blatant lie.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, the former Supreme Justice said that Rana Shamim asked me for an extension of her tenure as CJ GB, which I did not approve of. Nisar said Rana Shamim once complained about not giving him an extension.

Rana Shamim says he stands by his statement

Former Chief Justice (CJ) Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Rana Shamim said he upheld his statement against Pakistan’s former Supreme Justice Saqib Nisar.

I stand by my statement I made to journalist Ansar Abbasi against retired former CJP Judge Saaqib Nisar, ex-CJ GB said while speaking exclusively to ARY News.

Reacting to his request for an extension, Rana Shamim said that the then CJP, Sadiq Nisar, was not allowed to extend my services.

The Supreme Courts of GB and AJK are not subordinate to the SCP, he added.

