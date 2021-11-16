Prime Minister Modi to hand over helicopter drones to the armed forces on November 19





Image Source: PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over light gunships, locally designed drones, advanced electronic warfare suits and other military equipment to the armed forces in Jhansi on November 19. The Prime Minister will also unveil the first project that starts in Jhansi in the UP defense corridor. A manufacturing unit of Bharat Dynamics Ltd for the development of a propulsion system for anti-guided missiles worth Rs 400 crore will be installed there. Light combat helicopters (LCHs) would be handed over to the Air Force, drones to the military, and advanced electronic warfare suits to the navy. The Defense Acquisition Council had approved 40 of these helicopters to be manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). LCH is a new addition to the helicopter division of HAL. This twin-engine helicopter is a dedicated 5-8 ton class combat helicopter. The LCH incorporates advanced technologies and stealth functions for effective combat roles and is designed to fulfill roles such as destruction of enemy air defense, counterinsurgency, search and rescue, anti-tank operations, operations counter-surface, etc. The LCH is the only attack helicopter in the world that can land and take off at an altitude of 5,000 m (16,400 ft) with a considerable load of weapons and fuel. Initiatives include the creation of 100 new Sainik schools, the launch of the NCC Border and Coastal Program, the NCC Alumni Association and a national simulation training program for NCC cadets would also be implemented there. . A digital kiosk at the National War Memorial to honor fallen heroes and a mobile app for the National War Memorial will also be launched, the Department of Defense said. The ministry said it was officially dedicating a number of programs to the nation during a celebration titled “Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv” held from November 17-19, 2021 in Jhansi. READ ALSO |India goes from VIP culture to PPE (everyone is important): PM Modi in Bhopal ALSO READ | India begins receiving S-400 “game-changer” surface-to-air missile systems from Russia Latest news from India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/pm-modi-to-hand-over-helicopters-drones-to-armed-forces-on-november-19-745229 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos