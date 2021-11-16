GOP congressman vows to stand against loser Trump if former president runs again





Ohio Republican congressman pledges to do everything in his power to prevent former President Donald Trump from reaching the 2024 GOP nomination for president, and denounced him in an interview scathing.

Speaking to CNN State of the Union on Sunday, Representative Anthony Gonzalez tore apart the former president, who he said was a loser who refused to acknowledge his own failure in the 2020 election.

We have to be a party of the truth, and the hard truth is that Donald Trump led us into a ditch on January 6. The former president lied to us. He lied to all of us and in doing so he cost us the House, the Senate and the White House, Mr Gonzalez said.

I see, basically, a person who should not be able to resume his duties because of what he did around January 6, but I also see someone who is a huge political loser. I don’t know why anyone who wants to win the election in the future would follow this. I do not understand ethically and certainly not politically. None of them make sense.

Mr Gonzalez had previously announced that he would not run for a third term in Congress, but said in Sunday’s interview that he would return to politics and run for president if necessary to prevent Mr Trump from being in again. the party flag bearer.

If he is nominated again in 24, I will do everything I can personally to make sure he does not win. I’m not voting for the Democrats, but whether it’s to find a viable third party or to try to defeat him in the primaries, whatever it is, that’s where I’ll be spending my time, the congressman said. Ohio.

Mr Gonzalez had previously been re-elected in Ohio’s 16th District by nearly 30 points in 2020, however, the redistribution in the state meant his district had to be redesigned ahead of the next election, putting his future in question.

In February, before it became clear that the redistribution would spell the end of Mr. Gonzalez’s reelection bid, he faced machinations from Republicans backing Trump in hopes of defeating him in the ‘a primary election in response to his support for Mr. Trump’s second impeachment by the House.

Mr Gonzalez’s impeachment vote resulted in his censorship by the Medina County Republican Party and a call for his resignation from another regional GOP group.

He defended his vote to punish Mr. Trump for the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol in February on a podcast, explaining that the slow response from the National Guard and other agencies responsible for the law enforcement had convinced him.

The reality is that Congress and the Vice President were attacked by a mob and the President did not react in my opinion in the right way to calm him down, to stop him, Mr Gonzalez told the time.

You know I think I would probably be a no if he saw it all and immediately said ‘hey cut that, here’s the National Guard, we’re done, that’s not what I wanted’ but instead we had several hours gone by and the first tweet that was posted was actually attacking the vice president while the Capitol was under siege, he continued.

